Mexico has announced the call up list for the World Cup qualifiers in October, in which they will play home matches against Canada and Honduras and close out with an away match against El Salvador. Coach Gerardo Martino called up the team that will return to Estadio Azteca to face Canada on October 7th and then Honduras in October 10th. They will then travel to San Salvador to face El Salvador on October 13th. The team currently sits in first place of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers with 7 points, followed closely by future rival Canada and the United States, both with 5 points.

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO