Wells Fargo study shows most Americans not ready for natural disasters: How you can prepare

Natural disasters continue to be a problem in the U.S., and a new study from Wells Fargo shows many Americans are not physically or financially prepared when they do hit. About 84% of Americans currently live in areas that have experienced some form of a natural disaster in the past three years, the study released Sept. 22 found. And 54% of those respondents live in areas that have experienced severe natural disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, wildfires or earthquakes. Additionally, 72% of Americans said their families were personally affected by a natural disaster at some point in their lifetime.