Thomas Tuchel Tells Chelsea Squad 'We Must Win Games Without' Four Star Players

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to his Chelsea squad that they must be able to win matches without Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Reece James and N'Golo Kante.

The quartet were ruled out of Chelsea's clash against Juventus in midweek due to a mixture of injury and COVID-19 related issues.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel told his squad that they must win without them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iXL8X_0cER2myr00
SIPA USA

Mount picked up an injury after being used as a substitute against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup third round.

Speaking on the English midfielder, who has since been called up for the national team and is available for selection on Saturday, Tuchel said: "We need to be careful. We took him out at half-time because he had a rough half against Tottenham. Everybody was so highly speaking of us in the second half and he wasn’t on the pitch, he was missing."

N'Golo Kante was absent from the squad, having tested positive for COVID-19 whilst Christian Pulisic and Reece James will not travel with their national teams due to injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FrahV_0cER2myr00
SIPA USA

Tuchel continued to send a message to the rest of his Chelsea side as he said: "It’s not on single players.

"Of course we want to have Mason for the energy he gives us and of course we miss him but we cannot start reducing our performances on looking at the players who are missing. Do we miss NG? Of course, every team in the world misses N’Golo Kante. Do we miss Mason if he is on his best level? Of course, that is why he plays for us, it’s why he’s a top player. Do we miss Reece James? Of course! That’s why there is a selection to take and we could only start with 11 against Juve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U82K1_0cER2myr00

"Maybe we would have started without Mason but had him from the bench. Do we miss Christian Pulisic? Of course we miss sprints and intensity. It needs to be on the best level and a good fit. We have the squad and the duty, on me as a coach to find solutions, it is possible to win games without Mason Mount. Hopefully he knows with how much respect, and how much I love him. I want him to be in the team.

"If he is injured, we need to win games without him. It is the same with N’Golo, Christian Pulisic and Reece James."

More Chelsea Coverage

Sports
