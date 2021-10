The choice of mortgage deals with rates below 1% has ballooned by 400% since June, according to a website.In June, just 10 deals with rates below 1% were available, MoneySuperMarket found.But by September, there were 50 mortgage products on the market with rates below 1% – of which 16 can be used by first-time buyers.Back in April, MoneySuperMarket found no mortgage products available with rates below 1%.With concerns about prices of goods rising generally, taking out a new mortgage deal on a lower rate could help some households to lower the cost of their regular payments, depending on individual circumstances.Mortgages...

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO