Aerospace & Defense

United Airlines Set To Terminate Hundreds Of Unvaccinated Employees

By Ashlee Banks
Essence
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther airlines may have to follow suit if President Biden’s plan requires all employees at large U.S. companies be vaccinated. Hundreds of United Airlines employees are facing termination after failing to comply with the airline’s vaccine mandate. On Tuesday, the airline stated it had started the process of discharging 593...

www.essence.com

Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This as of Dec. 8

The White House has not shied away from introducing new vaccination requirements, as more than 70 million eligible people in the U.S. remain unvaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD. On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden revealed his new COVID action plan, which requires vaccinations for employees of large-scale companies, health care workers, and federal employees. But Biden also announced that he would be creating a vaccine mandate to cover federal contractors as well—and now, most major airlines have announced that they're planning to fall in line with the order.
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate update: Everyone who is required to show proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Federal and local vaccine mandates have been implemented in many organizations -- and they're working. For instance, Tyson Foods now has a 91% vaccination rate among its employees. New York City school teachers and staff now have to show proof that they've received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. In California, a judge ordered vaccine mandates for prison guards and staff, and Gov. Gavin Newsom says a school vaccine mandate is on the table.
PHARMACEUTICALS
UPI News

Southwest Airlines mandates all employees be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines has added its name to a growing list of carriers to mandate all employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus pandemic. The Dallas-based company said in a brief statement Monday that all of its 54,000 employees have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or receive either religious, medical or disability accommodation, by Dec. 8 to remain employed with the airline.
INDUSTRY
#Cnbc#Yahoo#Finance#The Chicago Tribune
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Multiple airlines active in Central Oregon to require employee vaccinations

The Biden Administration is requiring federal contractors to have employees vaccinated against COVID-19 as early as December 8th. That includes multiple airlines. American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and United Airlines, all of which fly out of Central Oregon, have already announced this applies to their teams. “While we are still working...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
CBS DFW

Southwest Airlines Requiring Employees To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas-based Southwest Airlines announced Monday, Oct. 1 its employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or be approved for a religious, medical, or disability accommodation, by Dec. 8, 2021, to continue employment with the airline. The airline said it came to the decision after completing a thorough review of President Biden’s COVID Action Plan and determined that the carrier’s contracts with the U.S. government require full compliance with the federal vaccination directive. “Southwest Airlines must join our industry peers in complying with the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination directive,” said Gary Kelly, Southwest Airlines Chairman and CEO. “I encourage all Southwest Employees to meet the federal directive, as quickly as possible, since we value every individual and want to ensure job security for all.” Fort Worth-based American Airlines also requires its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
DALLAS, TX
Footwear News

Nike Announces Vaccine Mandate For All U.S. Office-Based Employees

Nike will now require office-based U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. In a statement to FN on Tuesday, Nike said it would require all U.S. office-based employees to get the vaccine in order to support “the effort to bring people safely back to their workplaces.” Nike said it aims call employees back to its offices by January 10, 2022. Nike, which has previously avoided an outright vaccine mandate, now joins a growing list of footwear and retail companies that have mandated vaccination for employees. In August, Under Armour said it would require all employees to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 31,...
HEALTH
simpleflying.com

Will More Airlines Eventually Require Passengers To Be Vaccinated?

Today, October 3rd, Air New Zealand unveiled its policy requiring all passengers on its international flights to be vaccinated. Coming into effect in February of 2022, the airline is one of the first to announce such a requirement for its passengers. With Qantas expected to have a similar policy in place shortly, can we expect other airlines to follow?
PUBLIC HEALTH
BoardingArea

Could a Vaccine Mandate for Pilots at American Airlines and Southwest Really Cause Christmas Travel Misery?

American Airlines is on a potential collision course with its pilot’s union after deciding that new federal vaccine mandate rules for government contractors do apply to its employees. On Friday, American’s chief executive Doug Parker and President Robert Isom broke the news to workers, saying it was clear that “team members who choose to remain unvaccinated will not be able to work at American Airlines”.
INDUSTRY
Tidewater News

Inside United Airlines’ Decision to Mandate Coronavirus Vaccines

Scott Kirby, the chief govt of United Airlines, reached a breaking level whereas vacationing in Croatia this summer time: After receiving phrase {that a} 57-year-old United pilot had died after contracting the coronavirus, he felt it was time to require all workers to get vaccinated. He paced for about half...
PUBLIC HEALTH

