US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;64;44;73;53;Partly sunny;SSE;7;66%;19%;3. Albuquerque, NM;63;49;70;52;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;5;54%;0%;6. Anchorage, AK;43;32;42;30;Cloudy and chilly;NNE;7;47%;27%;1. Asheville, NC;76;59;77;57;A t-storm around;SSE;5;68%;51%;5. Atlanta, GA;83;65;81;65;Mostly sunny, humid;ESE;5;69%;44%;5. Atlantic City, NJ;68;58;74;66;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;10;60%;3%;4. Austin, TX;84;71;85;69;A shower...www.manisteenews.com
Comments / 0