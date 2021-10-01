US Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;64;44;73;53;Partly sunny;SSE;7;66%;19%;3. Albuquerque, NM;63;49;70;52;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;5;54%;0%;6. Anchorage, AK;43;32;42;30;Cloudy and chilly;NNE;7;47%;27%;1. Asheville, NC;76;59;77;57;A t-storm around;SSE;5;68%;51%;5. Atlanta, GA;83;65;81;65;Mostly sunny, humid;ESE;5;69%;44%;5. Atlantic City, NJ;68;58;74;66;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;10;60%;3%;4. Austin, TX;84;71;85;69;A shower...

The Nation's Weather

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms from a storm centered. over northern Arkansas can cause localized flooding in. central and eastern Tennessee, the western Carolinas,. central and eastern Alabama, western and central Georgia and. the Florida Panhandle tomorrow. Showers will dampen areas as. far north as Missouri and Illinois and as...
Aren't you the boss? School leader also drives buses

BYRON, Mich. (AP) — Kids in a Michigan school district have another reason to be nice to the bus driver: He decides snow days. Bob Cassiday, the superintendent in Byron, is also behind the wheel of a school bus, the result of a chronic shortage of drivers in the area and around the state.
Midland sisters earn amateur radio licenses

Two years ago, Kanushi Desai, always an inquisitive youngster, decided to join the Jefferson Middle School Electronics Club. The then sixth grader took an immediate liking to the activity. “Kanushi was so young, she had no idea of any of these things,” said Pranali Desai, Kanushi’s mother. “Even when she...
ROXANNE ROWLEY: Playing Go Fish best part of Badlands trip

There are many advantages being married to a handyman. His know-how has saved us thousands of dollars over the years. But one of his favorite projects was converting a little bus into a motorhome. It was a small yellow school bus. He took out the seats and built a little...
