The Gossip Girl Star Evan Peters Went To School With
Everybody looks back at their high school experience differently. Whether it's the football quarterback reminiscing on his glory days or the former dweeb-turned-heartthrob lamenting on their cringeworthy past, high school marks a definitive coming-of-age point for all who roam the sacred halls. And whether you were a jock, a nerd, or someone in between, there was one universal reality about high school: no one could escape the social hierarchy — not even Evan Peters.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0