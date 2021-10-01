CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Pleasant, WI

One Hurt in Motorcycle Collision

By Paul Holley
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uS3pY_0cER1rBT00

MOUNT PLEASANT – A motorcyclist was seriously injured Wednesday evening in a collision

with an SUV on Sheridan Road at Larson Street.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department and South Shore Fire & Rescue were called to the

scene at about 7:18 p.m. According to a MPPD news release, the motorcyclist, riding on a 2015

Harley-Davidson, was southbound on Sheridan Road and attempted to turn on to Larson Street.

He collided with a northbound 2000 Suzuki SUV that was being operated with faulty headlights.

The motorcyclist received a broken leg. Upon arrival, police officers applied a tourniquet to the

motorcyclists’ bleeding leg. They were assisted by a bystander with prior military first aid

experience. The motorcyclist was transported a local hospital where was reported to be in

stable condition.

The SUV driver received several traffic citations. Sheridan Road was partially shut down during

the preliminary investigation. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The accident remains

under investigation by the MPPD.

Monthly

Your contribution is appreciated.

Offers for you

Curated offers for our readers

advertiser disclosure

CodeMonkey

Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Racine County Eye

Fire Damages MP Home

MOUNT PLEASANT – Fire in a basement caused an estimated $65,000 damage to a single-family home here Sunday morning. The South Shore Fire Department was called to the home at 6455 South Circle Drive shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, they found a small fire in the basement area. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes and firefighters rescued two dogs from the building. There were no injuries.
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
Racine County Eye

Rochester Home Heavily Damaged by Fire

ROCHESTER – A fire caused extensive damage to a home here Saturday night. No one was. Racine County Communications received a report of a mattress on fire in the basement of a. home in the 500 block of Abbey Lane in the Village of Rochester shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday.
ROCHESTER, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine Police Investigating Fatal Bus-Minibike Collision

RACINE – Racine Police are investigating the collision of a city bus and a motorized mini bike that killed a 28-year-old man here Tuesday evening. Police and first responders were called to Yout and Carter streets about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. The mini bike operator, who has not been identified, died at the scene of severe head injuries. He was not wearing a helmet, according to a police news release.
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Mount Pleasant, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Mount Pleasant, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Racine County Eye

Man Accused Of Driving Over Another’s Foot

MOUNT PLEASANT – A $500 cash bond was set for a Racine man who was accused of running over another man’s foot following an alleged altercation in a Burger King parking lot here last Thursday. The Racine County District Attorney’s Office charged Daniel P. Erhardt, 58, of the 3600 block...
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

Firefighters Rescue Wind Surfer

RACINE – The Racine Fire Department Dive Team rescued a wind surfer from Lake Michigan Monday evening. There were no injuries. Firefighters were notified of a wind surfer in distress in rough waters about a mile off the Racine Zoo shortly before 7 p.m. Monday. The Dive Team launched its boat and responded to the area where the person was last seen. Large waves and rapidly approaching darkness made it extremely challenging to locate the person.
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

Theft Apparent Motive in Rannow Homicide

RACINE – The theft of a video gaming system by a suspect with a “recognizable gait” was behind the August 12 homicide of Rebecca Rannow, 41, according to a criminal complaint issued by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office on Friday. Montreal D. Greer, 39, of the 1100 block of...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Free Face Masks Coming Soon to City of Racine Fire Stations

CITY OF RACINE – Free face masks will be available to the public at all Racine Fire Department (RFD) stations starting next Monday (Sept. 20). The city’s facial covering ordinance is back in effect to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Everyone above the age of 4 is expected to wear masks while they are indoor public spaces or using any form of public transportation. Additional information about the face coverings ordinance can be found here: https://www.racinecoronavirus.org/mask-ordinance/
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy