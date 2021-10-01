One Hurt in Motorcycle Collision
MOUNT PLEASANT – A motorcyclist was seriously injured Wednesday evening in a collision
with an SUV on Sheridan Road at Larson Street.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department and South Shore Fire & Rescue were called to the
scene at about 7:18 p.m. According to a MPPD news release, the motorcyclist, riding on a 2015
Harley-Davidson, was southbound on Sheridan Road and attempted to turn on to Larson Street.
He collided with a northbound 2000 Suzuki SUV that was being operated with faulty headlights.
The motorcyclist received a broken leg. Upon arrival, police officers applied a tourniquet to the
motorcyclists’ bleeding leg. They were assisted by a bystander with prior military first aid
experience. The motorcyclist was transported a local hospital where was reported to be in
stable condition.
The SUV driver received several traffic citations. Sheridan Road was partially shut down during
the preliminary investigation. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The accident remains
under investigation by the MPPD.
