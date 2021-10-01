CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

BIG Quantum Hackathon: GENCI Supports Quantum Computing's Uptake in France

PARIS, Oct. 1, 2021 — The development and the use of quantum technologies are a major growing challenge at national, European and international levels. In this context, GENCI (Grand Équipement National de Calcul Intensif) is contributing to the adoption of quantum technologies to help France achieving the objective set by the President of the Republic on 21 January 2021 when announcing the French National Quantum Plan: “to place France in the first circle of countries that master quantum technologies.”

