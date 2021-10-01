CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ballet Is Back! Inside The Glamorous New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala

By Freya Drohan
 4 days ago

The NYC fashion set's favorite bash celebrated its long-awaited return last night: the New York City Ballet's Fall Fashion Gala brought out chicsters in their finery to clink Champagne, work the step and repeat, and witness world premiere ballet performances with costumes and choreography created by notable talent in the arts. In the impassioned words of one of the event's co-chairs, Deborah Roberts, "Ballet is back!"

