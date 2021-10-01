Suspect leads police on chase after stealing ambulance, fire uniform
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Police arrested a man for allegedly stealing an ambulance and a fire uniform Friday afternoon.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), says it arrested Carlos Colon and charged him with grand larceny of a motor vehicle and failure to stop for blue lights.
Police say the 20-year-old man was wearing a stolen Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue uniform and was charged with petit larceny as well.
The ambulance was stolen from the Shipyard fire station around 1 p.m. and police spotted the ambulance 30 minutes later on U.S. 278 near Shelter Cove, BCSO says.
Police say Colon drove down side streets and behind a Publix to avoid police. The ambulance and supermarket have minor damages.
