Charlotte, NC

Mary Pegram Hiatt

High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH POINT — Mary Louise Pegram Hiatt passed away the evening of Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Charlotte, NC. She had been diagnosed 2 ½ years previous with Alzheimer’s. Those who knew her spoke of her as being sweet, kind and gentle. A friend said that “she left a big impact on me and the person I have become today. She displayed kindness and was stern when needed. She could get through to me when I wouldn’t listen to others. She displayed unconditional love, discernment and saw the potential in me when I didn’t see it myself.”

