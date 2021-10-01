Junction City teen killed in crash on U.S. 56

HERINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Junction City teen was killed Friday afternoon just before 12:30 p.m. in a head-on collision on U.S. 56 three miles south of Herington in Dickinson County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Javier Jose Fuentes, 18, died when the 2011 Honda Accord he was driving southbound crossed the centerline, went off the road then swerved back into the northbound lane and hit a semi going north head-on.

U.S. 56 south of Herington was closed in both directions for several hours following the deadly two-vehicle crash.

The 48-year-old Missouri truck driver had no apparent injuries according to the KHP logs.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Follow KanDrive.org for rerouting and updates.