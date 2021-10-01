CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Herington, KS

Junction City teen killed in crash on U.S. 56

By Michael Dakota
KSN News
KSN News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31wLu0_0cER1F5D00

HERINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Junction City teen was killed Friday afternoon just before 12:30 p.m. in a head-on collision on U.S. 56 three miles south of Herington in Dickinson County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Javier Jose Fuentes, 18, died when the 2011 Honda Accord he was driving southbound crossed the centerline, went off the road then swerved back into the northbound lane and hit a semi going north head-on.

U.S. 56 south of Herington was closed in both directions for several hours following the deadly two-vehicle crash.

The 48-year-old Missouri truck driver had no apparent injuries according to the KHP logs.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Follow KanDrive.org for rerouting and updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qjO6I_0cER1F5D00

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Woman dies in car crash in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (AP/KSNW) – A 55-year-old Texas woman died after a vehicle she was riding in drove off the highway about 12 miles south of Wichita Saturday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened along U.S. Highway 81 in Sumner County shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday. Troopers say a 2008 Nissan Sentra […]
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Junction City, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Herington, KS
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Junction City, KS
Dickinson County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
Herington, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Dickinson County, KS
Dickinson County, KS
Accidents
Junction City, KS
Accidents
Herington, KS
Accidents
KSN News

Kansas takes time to remember firefighters killed in the line of duty

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A nice crowd gathered in Wichita Sunday for the 20th Annual Kansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial. The ceremony included the reading of the names of fallen firefighters. The keynote speaker was Ariana Colby Davis who lost her husband, Sedgwick County Fire Lieutenant Bryon Johnson, in 2007. He was 32 years old when […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#City Limits#Accident#Ksnw#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Trooperbenkhp
KSN News

Missing Kansas 5-year-old found safe, sheriff says

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A missing girl was found safe Friday evening, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian Hill alerted the public earlier in the day that Lakota Rigsby, 5, had gone missing. The office did not give any more details other than to say that she had been found safe and […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
KSN News

WPD: Wichita mother arrested in baby’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has arrested 27-year-old Neriah Dilley of Wichita on suspicion of felony murder and child abuse. Shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, dispatchers got a call of an infant not breathing in the 800 block of South Mission. Police officers and first responders went...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita Fire Department battles house fire early Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department released a video of a house fire early Sunday morning. Just after 2 a.m., someone reported a fire in the 400 block of South Sheridan. When the first fire crews arrived at the scene, they saw flames come from the front of the house. They extinguished the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Shawnee County Sheriff looking for missing child

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 5-year-old Lakota D. Rigsby, a white female, four feet tall, 55 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. The five year old is believed to be with her maternal grandmother, Virontka Kay Rigsby, 55, of Tecumseh. Rigsby is in violation of an Ex […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Police: Teen tried to steal steal Humvee from armory

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Police say a teen attempted to steal a military Humvee worth more than $100,000 from the National Guard Armory in Hutchinson and swung a hatchet at an armory staff member who tried to stop him. The Hutchinson News reports that prosecutors charged the 16-year-old from Nickerson in Reno County District Court […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

State lifts the last remaining boil water advisory in Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has ended a boil water advisory for Sedgwick County Rural Water District No. 2 public water supply system. The advisory was issued last week after a water main break in Wichita caused a loss of pressure in the City of Wichita’s distribution system. […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

793
Followers
392
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy