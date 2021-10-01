CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood Falls, MN

Redwood Falls men sentenced for drug offenses in separate incidents

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Redwood Falls men were convicted of felony drug offenses in Redwood County District Court in separate cases last week. In the first, Gavin Gerald Zempel, age 25, was found by the Redwood Falls Police Department in an apartment complex on August 21, 2019. Police had originally been called because of a noise complaint from a unit occupied by Zempel. When officers investigated, they noticed the scent of burnt marijuana as they were approaching the building. From inside, they heard a voice say, “Hide the stuff.”

