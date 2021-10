Cleaning your convertible's drop-top may not have been part of your classic sun-kissed, wind in your hair, smooth cruising in a drop-top sports car daydream, but if you love your roadster, regular cleaning and maintenance has to be part of the experience. There are few things better than cruising down a scenic road with your car's top down, letting in the sun and the warm breeze while listening to the roar of the engine or wind blowing through your hair. But, when that sunny sky is darkened by clouds threatening to rain on your parade, your car's roof quickly becomes your only sanctuary.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO