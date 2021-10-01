UPDATED: Hellgate Elementary teacher arrested on suspicion of attempted child sex abuse
A Hellgate Elementary School teacher was taken into custody on charges of attempted sexual abuse of children and sexual abuse of children including possession of material. Scott M. Hamilton, 25, was booked into Missoula County jail Friday afternoon. Missoula police received information regarding the alleged offenses and immediately investigated, a Friday news release said. A search warrant was executed on Sept. 30 at Hamilton’s house. An arrest warrant was obtained Friday morning. He was taken into custody without incident, the release said. Bail is set in the amount of $100,000.missoulian.com
