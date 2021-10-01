CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula County, MT

UPDATED: Hellgate Elementary teacher arrested on suspicion of attempted child sex abuse

By Zoe Buchli
Missoulian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hellgate Elementary School teacher was taken into custody on charges of attempted sexual abuse of children and sexual abuse of children including possession of material. Scott M. Hamilton, 25, was booked into Missoula County jail Friday afternoon. Missoula police received information regarding the alleged offenses and immediately investigated, a Friday news release said. A search warrant was executed on Sept. 30 at Hamilton’s house. An arrest warrant was obtained Friday morning. He was taken into custody without incident, the release said. Bail is set in the amount of $100,000.

missoulian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children and stokes divisions. During a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing,...
The Hill

Democrats insist they won't back down on debt ceiling

Senate Democrats on Tuesday insisted they would not back down to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in a high-stakes standoff over the federal debt limit. With just days to go before a potential debt default, which would be the first in U.S. history, Democrats emerged from a luncheon strategy meeting saying there was no way they'd use the lengthy budget reconciliation process to raise the debt ceiling.
ABC News

Suspicious vehicle near Supreme Court, man in custody: Police

A man is in custody after he was removed from a suspicious SUV near the Supreme Court Tuesday morning, Capitol police said. The suspect, 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin of Kimball, Michigan, was removed from the car and placed under arrest around 11 a.m. local time, police said. Earlier in the...
Reuters

U.S. Senate to vote on debt ceiling, Republicans say they will oppose

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's Democrats planned a Wednesday vote in the Senate to suspend the U.S. debt ceiling, setting up yet another confrontation with Republicans that risks an economically crippling federal credit default. The effort seemed destined to fail as the chamber's top Republican, Mitch McConnell,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula County, MT
Education
County
Missoula County, MT
Local
Montana Education
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Missoula County, MT
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

California pipeline may have been hooked by ship’s anchor

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The pipeline that leaked tens of thousands of gallons of oil into the water off Southern California was split open and apparently dragged more than 100 feet along the ocean floor, possibly by a ship’s anchor, officials said Tuesday. The segment of the pipe that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents who mishandled Nassar sex abuse allegations

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
The Associated Press

NIH head Collins steps down, led fight against cancer, COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Francis S. Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health for 12 years, said Tuesday he is stepping down, capping a career in which he directed crucial research into the human genome and the fight against serious diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and COVID-19. Collins said he was “grateful and proud of the NIH staff and the scientific community, whose extraordinary commitment to lifesaving research delivers hope to the American people and the world every day.” He said the decision to step down at year’s end was “a difficult one.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy