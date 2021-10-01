Thousands Of Michiganders To Get Their Driver’s Licenses Back

Tens of thousands of Michiganders will be getting their driver’s licenses back.

Starting Friday, Michigan will no longer suspend driver’s licenses for issues unrelated to driving safety such as certain missed court appointments and unpaid fees. Several traffic misdemeanors will be reclassified as civil infractions, making them ineligible for arrest and jail time.

This comes after the Michigan Legislature passed a suite of new laws back in 2020. Those take effect on Friday.

The laws enact recommendations stemming from the Michigan Joint Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration, a bipartisan group of legislators and stakeholders, which found that using license suspension as a punishment for a variety of infractions and offenses was ineffective and counterproductive.

The Michigan Supreme Court states that more than 73,000 Michiganders will have infractions removed, with about half being able to use their existing license or get a new one immediately.

The Department of State will send letters directly to impacted residents, explaining which category they’re in and what they need to do to get their licenses reinstated. According to the Michigan Supreme Court, the reforms will also prevent hundreds of thousands of Michiganders from losing their licenses in the future.

“When the Task Force looked at data across the state, we expected to see people in jail for assault or robbery,” stated Chief Justice Bridget McCormack, who co-chaired the Michigan Joint Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration. “But what we found was tens of thousands of people getting locked up for driving on a suspended license. That’s not what jail is for, nor is it what taxpayers expect from an efficient justice system. These reforms are helping the justice system be more effective and helping people to stay in the workforce.”

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson states, “The revocation of a driver’s license has an immediate ripple effect on a person’s life, and to lose it for reasons completely unrelated to driving safely was unnecessarily punitive. I am grateful for the work of the Michigan Joint Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration, and the many community partners who worked diligently to right this wrong. Our Department has been working for months on the implementation of these changes, and now we’re ready to help residents get their licenses and get back on their feet.”

“Michigan is the auto capital of the world, the home of Motor City,” said Representative Bronna Kahle (R), the lead sponsor of the legislation. “But we’ve created all these unnecessary barriers that prevent people from driving: high insurance rates, driver responsibility fees, and license suspensions for unpaid tickets. In Michigan, people need to drive to work, and the legislature is taking huge steps now to make that possible.”

Michigan had suspended nearly 358,000 driver’s licenses in 2018 for failure to appear in court or failure to pay court fines and fees. Thousands more were suspended for traffic violations or other minor offenses unrelated to driving safely.

