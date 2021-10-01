CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

October 2 - Project Flight Books for Kids

WGRZ TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY PROJECT FLIGHT BOOKS FOR KIDS) The Books for Kids book drive is an annual campaign to collect new children’s books to distribute to children in need, who would not otherwise have a chance to own a book of their own. You can stop by any Wegmans location, Buffalo and Erie County Public Library location, and The Buffalo News now until October 15th to drop of books for the annual Books for Kids donation drive. Also, you can take part by dropping off books at their one day donation drive on October 8th at the Wegmans on Sheridan Drive. WGRZ is a proud sponsor of this event. To find out more, head to their website at www.projectflight.org.

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children and stokes divisions. During a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing,...
INTERNET
The Hill

Democrats insist they won't back down on debt ceiling

Senate Democrats on Tuesday insisted they would not back down to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in a high-stakes standoff over the federal debt limit. With just days to go before a potential debt default, which would be the first in U.S. history, Democrats emerged from a luncheon strategy meeting saying there was no way they'd use the lengthy budget reconciliation process to raise the debt ceiling.
ABC News

Suspicious vehicle near Supreme Court, man in custody: Police

A man is in custody after he was removed from a suspicious SUV near the Supreme Court Tuesday morning, Capitol police said. The suspect, 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin of Kimball, Michigan, was removed from the car and placed under arrest around 11 a.m. local time, police said. Earlier in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
County
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
Society
Erie County, NY
Entertainment
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Charity#Wegmans#The Buffalo News#Books For Kids#Wgrz
The Associated Press

NIH head Collins steps down, led fight against cancer, COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Francis S. Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health for 12 years, said Tuesday he is stepping down, capping a career in which he directed crucial research into the human genome and the fight against serious diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and COVID-19. Collins said he was “grateful and proud of the NIH staff and the scientific community, whose extraordinary commitment to lifesaving research delivers hope to the American people and the world every day.” He said the decision to step down at year’s end was “a difficult one.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy