Letter: County tax dollars being wasted

We have had to sit through two court hearings about our appeal of a Board of Adjustment decision that was rendered against us in a ridiculous, unfair meeting in May, 2020. We were denied an “After the Fact” variance for a small deck on our cabin that was built only because we had an approved permit given to us by the Land Services Office. A deck has surrounded our cabin since 1977 — 3.5 years later they decided “Oops, we shouldn’t have given you that permit” and turned our life upside down.