CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morrison County, MN

Letter: County tax dollars being wasted

hometownsource.com
 4 days ago

We have had to sit through two court hearings about our appeal of a Board of Adjustment decision that was rendered against us in a ridiculous, unfair meeting in May, 2020. We were denied an “After the Fact” variance for a small deck on our cabin that was built only because we had an approved permit given to us by the Land Services Office. A deck has surrounded our cabin since 1977 — 3.5 years later they decided “Oops, we shouldn’t have given you that permit” and turned our life upside down.

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children and stokes divisions. During a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing,...
The Hill

Democrats insist they won't back down on debt ceiling

Senate Democrats on Tuesday insisted they would not back down to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in a high-stakes standoff over the federal debt limit. With just days to go before a potential debt default, which would be the first in U.S. history, Democrats emerged from a luncheon strategy meeting saying there was no way they'd use the lengthy budget reconciliation process to raise the debt ceiling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morrison County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Morrison County, MN
City
Cushing, MN
The Associated Press

California pipeline may have been hooked by ship’s anchor

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The pipeline that leaked tens of thousands of gallons of oil into the water off Southern California was split open and apparently dragged more than 100 feet along the ocean floor, possibly by a ship’s anchor, officials said Tuesday. The segment of the pipe that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Adjustment#The Land Services Office
The Associated Press

NIH head Collins steps down, led fight against cancer, COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Francis S. Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health for 12 years, said Tuesday he is stepping down, capping a career in which he directed crucial research into the human genome and the fight against serious diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and COVID-19. Collins said he was “grateful and proud of the NIH staff and the scientific community, whose extraordinary commitment to lifesaving research delivers hope to the American people and the world every day.” He said the decision to step down at year’s end was “a difficult one.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy