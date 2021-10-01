Come See 2 Artists In A Barn October 1, 2, 8, & 9!

What’s the first thing when you think of art?! Bet it’s not a barn!

Come see some artwork outside of a typical gallery, and step into a barn!

2 Artists in a Barn happens every year during the first two weekends in October. Karen Coville and Dan Lee are the stars of the show! You can find paintings, drawings, sculptures, little knick-knacks, painted saws, kaleidoscopes, and beautiful resin tables! The artwork is available for purchase.

Come check it out October 1, 2, 8, and 9 at 10261 30th Ave. in Remus. Barn doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.