Nominate a Northeast Wisconsin Veteran for Inaugural Award
Northeast Wisconsin – Nominations are open for the inaugural Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year Award from Rep. Mike Gallagher’s office. The award will honor one of the many veterans who go above and beyond the call of duty to make a difference in their community after returning home from service. If you know a veteran who exemplifies a spirit of service, excellence and dedication in all that he or she does, visit gallagher.house.gov/services/veteran-year.doorcountypulse.com
