CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Nominate a Northeast Wisconsin Veteran for Inaugural Award

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 4 days ago

Northeast Wisconsin – Nominations are open for the inaugural Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year Award from Rep. Mike Gallagher’s office. The award will honor one of the many veterans who go above and beyond the call of duty to make a difference in their community after returning home from service. If you know a veteran who exemplifies a spirit of service, excellence and dedication in all that he or she does, visit gallagher.house.gov/services/veteran-year.

doorcountypulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children and stokes divisions. During a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing,...
The Hill

Democrats insist they won't back down on debt ceiling

Senate Democrats on Tuesday insisted they would not back down to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in a high-stakes standoff over the federal debt limit. With just days to go before a potential debt default, which would be the first in U.S. history, Democrats emerged from a luncheon strategy meeting saying there was no way they'd use the lengthy budget reconciliation process to raise the debt ceiling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day
The Associated Press

NIH head Collins steps down, led fight against cancer, COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Francis S. Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health for 12 years, said Tuesday he is stepping down, capping a career in which he directed crucial research into the human genome and the fight against serious diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and COVID-19. Collins said he was “grateful and proud of the NIH staff and the scientific community, whose extraordinary commitment to lifesaving research delivers hope to the American people and the world every day.” He said the decision to step down at year’s end was “a difficult one.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy