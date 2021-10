GRASS LAKE, MI – Frank Bednarski moved to Grass Lake from Flushing in 1971. He was 29 years old and wanted to open a business of his own that he could run by himself. He’d worked in the grocery industry in Flushing and knew that was something he wanted to keep doing. So, he bought a grocery store in Grass Lake, and named the new store after himself.

GRASS LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO