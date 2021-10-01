Cowboys vs. Panthers GAMEDAY: Is Dallas a Serious NFC Contender?

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys look to hand the Carolina Panthers their first loss of the season and, in doing so, solidify themselves as serious NFC contenders. Entering Week 4, the Cowboys defense leads the NFL with eight takeaways. Can Dallas keep it up against Carolina's No. 1-ranked defense and new quarterback Sam Darnold? Will Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott keep up his torrid pace for Comeback Player of the Year (and perhaps also Most Valuable Player)?