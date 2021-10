A child suffered smoke inhalation and a dog was scorched in a fire at the Sunrise Apartments in the 800 block of South Beulah, according to Fire Chief Mike Arnold. The fire was reported at 7:09 p.m. Wednesday. “It appears that the fire started at a freezer. The appliance, was a refrigerator with the freezer on the top. It appears that the freezer unit shorted out,” Arnold stated. There were three…