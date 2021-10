Penn State's run game was supposed to be the strength of the offense coming into this season. The Nittany Lions returned a plethora of talent in the backfield with Keyvonne Lee and Noah Cain. However, so far this year, the Nittany Lions have not been able to get a lot going with the run as they're averaging 132.6 rushing yards per game, which is 11th in the Big Ten. Neither Lee nor Cain have run for over 200 yards this season in five games. That is not something a lot of people expected coming into the year.

