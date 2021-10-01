CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Merck’s Covid-19 pill molnupiravir could be so important

By Umair Irfan
Vox
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pharmaceutical giant Merck on Friday reported good news for people sick with Covid-19: Its antiviral drug molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization and death in at-risk patients by 50 percent, according to the company’s interim analysis. A new and effective Covid-19 treatment — if approved by health regulators —...

healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
CNET

Merck seeks FDA authorization for COVID-19 pill

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Drug maker Merck on Monday said it requested emergency authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19, known as molnupiravir. The pill, which was developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, is intended to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in adults at risk of developing a more severe case or needing hospitalization.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, This Is Likely the Soonest You Can Get a Booster

If you got a double dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or the single shot made by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) earlier this year, you're likely on edge these days, wondering when it will be your turn to get a booster. It's been a month since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose from Pfizer, which was the first of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. to submit its necessary paperwork. Less than a week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee met and then it only took a day for CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, to endorse the recommendation. Ever since, eligible Pfizer recipients have been lining up to get their boosters, but the message has been clear to those who got one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines—don't try to wiggle your way into the queue for a Pfizer booster; wait your turn to boost with the original vaccine you received. Now, however, we finally have a solid idea of what the booster timeline looks like for those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Read on to find out when it'll finally be your turn!
Benzinga

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Therapy Hits Goal In Phase 3 Trial

AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) released top-line data from the TACKLE Phase 3 trial in which its experimental COVID-19 drug has helped cut the risk of severe disease or death in a late-stage study. The drug, a cocktail of two antibodies called AZD7442, reduced the risk of severe COVID-19 or death...
WITN

ENC pharmacists share how Merck’s COVID-19 pill works

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Drugmaker Merck has asked the Federal Drug Administration to authorize emergency use for its anti-viral COVID-19 pill. Craven County resident Earl Temple reacted to Merck’s request by saying “I think that’d be a great idea.”. The move makes Merck the very first pharmaceutical company to...
MarketWatch

Protagonist Therapeutics shares soar after FDA lifts clinical hold on its experimental cancer drug

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. soared 87.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration had lifted a clinical hold on clinical trials of rusfertide, its experimental blood cancer treatment. The hold was put into place over concerns of skin tumors from animal research and a deeper examination of four new cancer cases that emerged during a clinical trial. No safety concerns were identified during the hold. The investigational treatment is expected to move forward into a Phase 3 clinical trial for polycythemia vera in the first quarter of next year. SVB Leerink analyst Joseph Schwartz told investors that lifting the clinical hold is a "very welcomed surprise, given the hold was disclosed less than a month ago, and it was unclear how long it would last." Protagonist's stock is down 9.5% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 16.9%.
wdrb.com

Merck applies for FDA approval for COVID-19 pill

Drugmaker Merck has asked U.S. regulators to authorize its promising antiviral pill against COVID-19, setting the stage for a decision within weeks. If cleared by the Food and Drug Administration, it would be the first pill shown to treat COVID-19, adding a new, easy-to-use weapon to the world's arsenal against the pandemic. The FDA will scrutinize company data on the drug’s safety and effectiveness before rendering a decision. All COVID-19 drugs now authorized by the FDA require an IV or injection.
fox5dc.com

Merck's COVID-19 pill: Will it be a gamechanger for the coronavirus pandemic?

Merck's COVID-19 pill: could it be a gamechanger for the pandemic?. Drugmaker Merck has officially asked the FDA to authorize its pill for COVID-19, saying it can reduce the risk of hospitalization. But, just how much of a gamechanger could it really be? FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke with experts to find out.
CNBC

Dr. Scott Gottlieb says Merck's Covid pill ‘can make a real difference’

Merck said it asked the FDA to authorize emergency use of its experimental antiviral pill to treat mild to moderate Covid-19 in adults. “The topline data from this Merck study was probably the best treatment effect we've seen from orally available antiviral drug in the treatment of any respiratory pathogen, so this can make a real difference,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb.
