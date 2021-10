MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A family is in mourning after a Miami business owner was fatally shot during a robbery just moments after closing up his store. Walter Castaneda Jr. said his father’s life was taken over money. “It’s hard to believe he won’t be home anymore. It is really hard for me,” he said. ” He was just about to turn 65. He was just about to retire. He had a heart of gold.” Castaneda said his father, Walter Castaneda Sr., had owned the Boost Mobile store at 12th Avenue and 5th Street for years. He said his father was targeted in the...

