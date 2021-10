Back in February, Gina Carano was fired from Disney. She was fired from her role in The Mandalorian as Cara Dune over her social media posts. One that really struck a nerve for people was Carano comparing being a Republican today is like being Jewish during Nazi rule. This is why I hate politics. Do people not think before they type? I felt like both sides should choose their words wisely, Carano included. When you have a job with a company, you are one of the faces of that company. I tell my son when he walks out of the house, he represents the family and his actions can affect how people see us. I don’t blame Disney for firing her since she didn’t want to put out an apology. Although, I do feel bad for the loss of potential work for Lucy Lawless with Star Wars.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO