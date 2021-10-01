Louisiana Family Became 25th Richest Family For Four Days After Bank Accidentally Deposits $50 Billion

A lot of us have wondered what we would do if the bank makes an error in our favor…which we know rarely ever happens.

Wouldn’t it be awesome to wake up one morning and log into your account only to see an extra hundred or so hanging out in the account? Even the fact you can’t keep the extra cash doesn’t necessarily change the rush you may feel just seeing a little extra cash in the account, if even for a moment.

But, what if the amount is more than you can even process? If the amount gets you up to a level that lands you into a category that few people in the entire world belong to? What if the error turns you into a billionaire…if even just for a few days.

One Louisiana family just experienced this. A bank error so grand that they were briefly ranked among the twenty-five richest people on the planet. However, this moment was a fleeting one for the family when the bank quickly adjusted the expensive error.

So Many Zeros

“It was crazy just to see what it looks like because I’ve never seen that many zeros in my life,” said Darren James of the bank error.

“And all we were thinking was, ‘Who’s going to be knocking at our door?’” the Louisiana man remembered. “Because we don’t know anybody with that type of money.”

For a total of four days, the Louisiana family had $50 billion sitting in their bank account. That’s right…$50 billion.

The mind-blowing amount of money was mistakingly deposited in the Baton Rouge family’s account one Saturday morning.

After noticing the error, the family instantly contacted the bank to alert them of the mistake.

And while the bank placed a hold on the cash prior to removing it from the family’s account, the $50 billion sat in the account until the following Tuesday. Briefly making the Louisiana family richer than even the chairman of Dell Technologies. If even for a couple of days.

A $50 Billion Story

“I wasn’t going to keep it,” Darren James said of the humongous amount of money. But, James noted, it was fun to have the funds visible in the account for a little bit.

“I was a billionaire for four days,” he said. While it’s a fun story to tell, the family is still uncertain how exactly this happened.

It’s one thing to see an error adding (or subtracting) a couple of hundred dollars…or even a thousand. But tens of billions of dollars? That’s quite the mistake.

“The thing that was most baffling was, we don’t even know where it came from,” the Louisiana man explained. “We don’t know anybody with that kind of money.”

While their time as billionaires was quite brief, the James family said they had some fun looking at the $50 billion cash in their account for a few days.

“To see that many zeros in your account. I mean, I’m part of the one-comma club, not the three-comma club,” the Baton Rouge man joked. “It was a cool feeling, even though you couldn’t do anything with it.”