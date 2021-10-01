Nirvana Drummer Dave Grohl Opens Up About How Kurt Cobain’s Death Inspired Him to Found Foo Fighters

Kurt Cobain’s death shook the music industry decades ago and affected so many people. Former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl recently opened up about how his bandmate’s passing inspired him to found Foo Fighters.

Speaking on tonight’s The Graham Norton Show episode, Dave Grohl talked about how Kurt Cobain dying inspired him to form his own band. After Cobain was found dead in his home back in 1994, Grohl says he fled the country.

“When Kurt died, and it all ended I didn’t know what to do with my life,” Grohl starts. “I couldn’t listen to music anymore because it hurt too much so I tried to escape and went to Ireland to soul search.”

However, Grohl somberly learned you can’t turn your back on some things, being reminded of his former bandmate in Ireland. “I was trying to figure out my life when I picked up a hitchhiker who was wearing a Kurt Cobain t-shirt and I thought, ‘Even in this remote place I can’t outrun life.'”

This revelation caused him to return and begin moving on again.

“So I went home and started over with the Foo Fighters. I needed to survive and get on with life,” Dave Grohl tells a stunned Graham.

This story comes hot on the heels of Grohl’s new autobiography, The Storyteller, set to release this month. He says it’s a celebration of music and remembrance of childhood experiences, including his most emotional and crazy moments. Finally, it talks about musical inspirations and some of his heroes who helped pave the way for his career.

You can read about The Storyteller and even hear an excerpt on Dave Grohl’s website.

Dave Grohl Talks About Singing with His 15-Year-Old Daughter and Couldn’t be Prouder

Dave Grohl’s career is laced with popular songs, not to mention he’s capable of playing practically every instrument imaginable. Nevertheless, it seems what he’s most proud of lately is singing with his 15-year-old daughter.

Appearing with Jimmy Kimmel earlier this year, he discussed a variety of topics. The most important to him though was playing music with his daughter, Violet. Grohl recounts how he wanted her to perform a song with him, which she begrudgingly agreed to do. Luckily, her attitude shifted and she became excited about the idea.

“At 9 o’clock at night, she texts me and is like, ‘Oh my God! Let’s do it right now!’ So, I ran up to my little home studio in my office, and I recorded the instrumental, did the bass, drums, guitar, and stuff in like 20 minutes. Then she came up and sang it,” Grohl excitingly recalls.

“It’s the first time she and I have recorded together – just the two of us,” Dave Grohl explained. “I’m so proud of it because I love her very much, and she’s an amazing singer.”