CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Nirvana Drummer Dave Grohl Opens Up About How Kurt Cobain’s Death Inspired Him to Found Foo Fighters

By Michael Freeman
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AjvTm_0cEQzROh00

Kurt Cobain’s death shook the music industry decades ago and affected so many people. Former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl recently opened up about how his bandmate’s passing inspired him to found Foo Fighters.

Speaking on tonight’s The Graham Norton Show episode, Dave Grohl talked about how Kurt Cobain dying inspired him to form his own band. After Cobain was found dead in his home back in 1994, Grohl says he fled the country.

“When Kurt died, and it all ended I didn’t know what to do with my life,” Grohl starts. “I couldn’t listen to music anymore because it hurt too much so I tried to escape and went to Ireland to soul search.”

However, Grohl somberly learned you can’t turn your back on some things, being reminded of his former bandmate in Ireland. “I was trying to figure out my life when I picked up a hitchhiker who was wearing a Kurt Cobain t-shirt and I thought, ‘Even in this remote place I can’t outrun life.'”

This revelation caused him to return and begin moving on again.

“So I went home and started over with the Foo Fighters. I needed to survive and get on with life,” Dave Grohl tells a stunned Graham.

This story comes hot on the heels of Grohl’s new autobiography, The Storyteller, set to release this month. He says it’s a celebration of music and remembrance of childhood experiences, including his most emotional and crazy moments. Finally, it talks about musical inspirations and some of his heroes who helped pave the way for his career.

You can read about The Storyteller and even hear an excerpt on Dave Grohl’s website.

Dave Grohl Talks About Singing with His 15-Year-Old Daughter and Couldn’t be Prouder

Dave Grohl’s career is laced with popular songs, not to mention he’s capable of playing practically every instrument imaginable. Nevertheless, it seems what he’s most proud of lately is singing with his 15-year-old daughter.

Appearing with Jimmy Kimmel earlier this year, he discussed a variety of topics. The most important to him though was playing music with his daughter, Violet. Grohl recounts how he wanted her to perform a song with him, which she begrudgingly agreed to do. Luckily, her attitude shifted and she became excited about the idea.

“At 9 o’clock at night, she texts me and is like, ‘Oh my God! Let’s do it right now!’ So, I ran up to my little home studio in my office, and I recorded the instrumental, did the bass, drums, guitar, and stuff in like 20 minutes. Then she came up and sang it,” Grohl excitingly recalls.

“It’s the first time she and I have recorded together – just the two of us,” Dave Grohl explained. “I’m so proud of it because I love her very much, and she’s an amazing singer.”

Comments / 1

Related
96krock.com

Courtney Love Thinks Kurt Cobain Would Be Alive if Nirvana Wasn’t First Grunge Band to Blow Up

Courtney Love shared some very interesting thoughts about her late husband Kurt Cobain in relation to the recent 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s Nevermind. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Love said that if “In Bloom” was the lead single from the album and not “Smells Like Teen Spirit,”, Nirvana wouldn’t have blown up like they did and Cobain would still be alive today.
MUSIC
Revolver

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Witnessing Kurt Cobain, Axl Rose VMAs Clash

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's Black Album with Revolver's Fall Issue bundles featuring limited-edition magazines and deluxe prints from photographer Ross Halfin, Baroness' John Baizley and visual artist Eric Wolfe Sahlsten. Order yours now!. Revolver's new Fall 2021 Issue features an in-depth interview with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett...
MUSIC
guitar.com

Eight myths about Kurt Cobain’s gear that people still believe

Kurt Cobain is one of the most iconic and revered figures in rock ‘n’ roll, and his approach to guitar playing has inspired millions of guitarists from all over the world for over three decades. As is often the way with music icons, there’s plenty of myths and legends told about Kurt’s short life and tragic death, and plenty more surrounding the way that he made the sounds that shook the world like no guitarist has since. Thankfully, with the help of some of the people who were there, we can hopefully clear some of those oft-repeated myths up.
MUSIC
ccenterdispatch.com

Dave Grohl details estrangement from late father over rock star pursuit

Dave Grohl became estranged from his father when he chose to become a musician. The 52-year-old star has recalled how his late newswriter dad, James Grohl, "wouldn't allow" him to become a rock star because he was failing at school and it caused a major rift between the pair. Speaking...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Norton
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Dave Grohl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drummer#Music Industry
The Independent

Dave Grohl says Nirvana survived on less than a dollar a day while writing Nevermind

Dave Grohl has revealed that he and Kurt Cobain survived on 99 cent (£0.74) corn dogs while writing Nevermind.Last week (24 September) marked the 30-year anniversary of Nirvana’s second studio album, which is one of the best-selling albums of all time.In a new interview with BBC Breakfast, Foo Fighters musician Grohl opened up about the process of writing songs such as “Smells Like Teen Spirit” for the record and the hardships they faced in the process.“There was a gas station across the street from the apartment that Kurt and I lived in and they had a three for 99...
MUSIC
The Independent

Dave Grohl reveals encounter with hitchhiker that changed his life after Kurt Cobain’s death

Dave Grohl has recalled how picking up a hitchhiker wearing a Kurt Cobain t-shirt after the musician’s death changed his outlook on life.Grohl and Cobain performed together in Nirvana from 1990 to 1994, with the band’s time together coming to an end following the frontman’s tragic suicide.Appearing on tonight’s (1 October) episode of The Graham Norton Show, Grohl opened up about losing his former bandmate.“When Kurt died and it all ended I didn’t know what to do with my life,” he said. “I couldn’t listen to music anymore because it hurt too much so I tried to escape and...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
98.3 The Snake

Watch Dave Grohl Crack Up While Foo Fighters Perform With Dancing Mascots

Foo Fighters have welcomed many a guest onstage over the years, but probably not many with the moves that their guests onstage at Dreamforce 21 provided yesterday (Sept. 21). As can be seen in video below, Dave Grohl and his bandmates were flanked by a group of costumed mascots getting their groove on throughout their performance of "All My Life."
MUSIC
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Nirvana's Nevermind: An album forged by contradictions

Released 30 years ago this week, “Nevermind” was a generation-defining milestone that sold 30 million copies and made a tragic icon of Kurt Cobain. Ranked the most influential band of all time by US magazine Spin last year, Nirvana’s ethos continues to reverberate in artists as varied as Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey and Frank Turner.
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Dave Grohl on Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’: “We just thought it was another cool song for the record”

Dave Grohl has looked back on writing Nirvana‘s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, explaining that the band initially thought it was just “another cool song”. The Foo Fighters frontman spoke about the classic single as part of NME‘s ‘Nevermind at 30’ track-by-track feature, which also sees the likes of The Killers, Lorde, St. Vincent and Biffy Clyro dig into their favourite cuts from the record.
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Unveils 'Storyteller' Book Tour Dates

Apparently concerts, albums, documentaries, writing songs with Mick Jagger, VMA honors and writing books aren’t enough to keep the indefatigable Dave Grohl busy: Now he’s doing a book tour. Later this month and next, Grohl will undertake an extremely limited run of intimate evenings that’ll see (and hear) him bring...
MUSIC
Billboard

How to Buy Dave Grohl's 'The Storyteller' Memoir Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. While Grohl's memoir is due out from Dey Street Books on Oct. 5, it's officially available to purchase online for pre-order on Amazon here. “There is a common thread...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Rolling Stone

Dave Grohl to Take Rock & Roll Musings from ‘The Storyteller’ on Tour

Dave Grohl will regale audiences with rock & roll tales from his new memoir, The Storyteller, at a series of upcoming live events.  The first of the five shows will take place September 27th in London, with the next four happening in the United States: October 5th in New York City, October 7th in Washington, D.C., and October 12th and 13th in Los Angeles. Tickets for all five events go on sale Monday, September 20th, at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.com. Each ticket purchased will come with a copy of The Storyteller, and tickets are limited to two per transaction.  The...
MUSIC
metalinjection

FOO FIGHTERS' Dave Grohl Announces Short Spoken Word Tour

Foo Fighters vocalist and guitarist Dave Grohl will release his new book The Storyteller: Tales Of Life And Music on October 5. In support of the book, Grohl will hit the road for a handful of spoken word tour dates on both coasts, as well as one in London. 09/27...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

232K+
Followers
24K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy