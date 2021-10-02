CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

US auto sales slump, stalled by car computer chip shortage

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cEQzGvw00

In a normal month before the pandemic, Con Paulos' Chevy dealership in Jerome, Idaho, sold around 40 new vehicles. In September, it was only six. Now he's got nothing new in stock, and every car, truck or SUV on order has been sold.

Last month, what happened at his dealership about 115 miles (185 kilometers) southeast of Boise was repeated across the country as factory closures due to a worsening global shortage of computer chips crimped U.S. new vehicle shipments.

U.S. new vehicle sales tumbled about 26% in September as chip shortages and other parts-supply disruptions cut into the selection on dealer lots and raised prices once again to record levels. That sent many frustrated consumers to the sidelines to wait out a shortage that has hobbled the industry since late last year.

Automakers sold just over 1 million vehicles during the month, according to Edmunds.com, a figure that included estimates for Ford and others that didn't report numbers Friday. September was the lowest sales month of the year, Edmunds said.

For the third quarter, sales were 3.4 million, down 13% from the same period a year ago.

Automakers on Friday reported some pretty poor numbers. General Motors , which only reports sales by quarter, said its deliveries were off nearly 33% from July through September of last year. Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, saw quarterly sales dip 19%, while Nissan sales were down 10% for the quarter.

Honda's U.S. sales fell almost 25% last month, and were down 11% for the quarter. At Toyota, sales were off 22% for September but up just over 1% in the third quarter. Hyundai reported sales off 2% last month but up 4% for the third quarter. Volkswagen third-quarter sales were down 8%.

“September results show that there are simply not enough vehicles available to meet consumer demand,” said Thomas King, president of data and analytics at J.D. Power.

The average sales price of a new vehicle hit a record $42,802 last month, breaking the old record of $41,528 set in August, J.D. Power said. The average U.S. price is up nearly 19% from a year ago, when it broke $36,000 for the first time, J.D. Power said. The auto price increases have helped to drive up U.S. inflation.

General Motors, hit hard by temporary plant closures last quarter, expressed some optimism, though. Steve Carlisle, president of GM North America, said the computer chip shortage is improving.

"As we look to the fourth quarter, a steady flow of vehicles held at plants will continue to be released to dealers, we are restarting production at key crossover and car plants, and we look forward to a more stable operating environment through the fall,” he said in a statement.

The shortage and crazy high prices for both new and used vehicles began with the eruption of the pandemic last year, when many states issued stay-at-home orders. Prices plummeted, and automakers shuttered factories for eight weeks. The resulting decline in supply came just as many cooped-up consumers wanted a new or used vehicle to commute to work or to take road trips without coming in contact with others.

While the auto plants were shut down in April and May last year, computer chip makers shifted production to satisfy wild demand for laptops, gaming devices and tablets. That created a shortage of automotive-grade chips, a problem that might not be fully resolved until next year.

Because of the high prices, dealers big and small are reporting record profits, but Paulos fears those days might be over. He's paying the bills and making money with used car sales, as well as service as people keep their vehicles longer. He's hoping the new auto shortage has hit bottom and says GM appears to be bringing more factories back online.

“We won’t be having any inventory to show people here,” Paulos says. “If we don’t get some supply to the dealers, the record profits we were making are going to turn into record losses, I’m afraid. It’s hard to sustain yourself with no new flow.”

Comments / 0

Related
nextbigfuture.com

Chip Shortages $450 Billion Hit to Auto Industry for 2021-2022

Seraph Consulting says there will $450 billion in lost global sales from the start of the chip crisis through the end of 2022 and they expect the chip crisis to last into 2023. This is a forecast of 15 million fewer cars being built over the next two years at...
ECONOMY
ICIS Chemical Business

INSIGHT: Asia car output slumps on chip shortage; petrochemical demand hit

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Global car giant, the Toyota Motor Corp of Japan, conceded to a deep cut in production in September amid the severe shortage of semiconductor chips as southeast Asia, which forms an integral part of its supply chain, struggles to contain surging COVID-19 infections. The world's biggest carmaker announced adjustments...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Gm#Computer#North America#Operating Environment#Chevy#Edmunds Com#Stellantis#Fiat Chrysler
Street.Com

General Motors Stock Slides As Global Chip Shortage Hammers Q3 US Sales

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report posted a steep decline in third quarter U.S. car sales Friday, but repeated its full-year profit forecast as the ongoing shortage in global semiconductor supplies continues to hit the country's biggest automakers. GM said third quarter deliveries were down 32.8%...
ECONOMY
yourerie

Motorcycle industry continues to deal with shortages of computer chips

Car dealerships aren’t the only ones facing shortages these days. We’re being told that the motorcycle industry is facing similar issues with a shortage of computer chips leading to scant inventory for buyers to choose. Those shortages are even impacting the power sports industry, where ongoing shortages are leading to...
CARS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Car lots hit hard by chip shortage

DETROIT – In a normal month before the pandemic, Con Paulos' Chevy dealership in Jerome, Idaho, sold about 40 new vehicles. In September, it was only six. Now he's got nothing new in stock, and every car, truck or SUV on order has been sold. Last month, what happened at...
CARS
USA Today

US vehicle sales tumble amid chip shortage, record prices

DETROIT — In a normal month before the pandemic, Con Paulos' Chevy dealership in Jerome, Idaho, sold around 40 new vehicles. In September, it was only six. Now he's got nothing new in stock, and every car, truck or SUV on order has been sold. Last month, what happened at...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
torquenews.com

Toyota Exceeds First-Year RAV4 Prime Deliveries by 400% - Beats ID.4 and Mustang Mach-E

Toyota expected to deliver 5,000 RAV4 Primes in it first model year. It has delivered just under 20,000. Toyota has exceeded the projected American-market delivery rate of the RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid-electric vehicle by roughly four times its projections. RAV4 Prime sales started on July 27th, 2020 as a 2021 model-year vehicle. This is typical for automakers. Models that launch in the second half of a calendar year are normally called the model year to come. We expect that Toyota will soon switch the RAV4 Prime to a 2022 model year vehicle. The new switch to the 2022 model year will occur in the coming month or two unless there are simply no vehicles to ship due to industry-wide parts shortages.
CARS
The Independent

Semiconductor shortage pushes new car sales to lowest September this century

Last month was the worst September in more than two decades for the UK’s new car sellers as a global shortage of semiconductors pushed down supplies.New figures show that just 215,312 cars were registered in September. It is more than a third less than the same month last year, which was already low because of the pandemic.It is the weakest September since 1998, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which compiles the data.“This is a desperately disappointing September and further evidence of the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic on the sector,” said SMMT chief executive...
ECONOMY
wibqam.com

GM to open battery cell development center in push to cut EV costs

DETROIT (Reuters) – General Motors Co on Tuesday said it will open a battery cell development center in southeast Michigan to help it drive down the cost and boost the driving range of electric vehicles with lithium ion and solid-state battery cells. The Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center, to be...
WARREN, MI
WTAJ

US decides not to open formal probe of Tesla battery fires

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. automobile safety regulators have denied a petition seeking an investigation into Tesla software updates, saying it’s unlikely a probe would find a safety defect. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Monday denied the 2019 petition, which alleged that over-the-internet software updates cut battery range in response to battery fires across […]
CARS
pymnts

Today in Retail: Amazon Adds New Gifting Tool; Chip Shortage Drags Down Auto Sales

In today’s top retail news, Amazon is making it easier for shoppers to give gifts without knowing the recipient’s address, and the months-long semiconductor chip shortage continues to hurt motor vehicle sales. Also, gasoline delivery could be the next service to join the on-demand economy, and Dollar Tree’s price increases may suggest that retailers’ supply chain issues could stick around for a while longer.
RETAIL
ShareCast

Melrose says cancellations hitting auto unit due to chip shortage

Aerospace and motoring engineer Melrose said it expected the global shortage of semi-conductors to hit its automotive division after a sharp rise in customer cancellations in the first quarter. “At present the timing and duration of these constraints is uncertain, but recently the consensus view is that they have lengthened....
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

Chip Crunch Hit US Auto Sales in Q3: ETFs, Stocks in Focus

After showing strength in the first half of 2021, the U.S. auto industry lost momentum owing to the global chip shortage and other supply chain disruption that has led to a spike in auto prices. U.S. sales tumbled about 26% in September with automakers selling just around a million vehicles during the month, according to Edmunds.com. For the third quarter, U.S. sales dropped 13% year over year to 3.4 million vehicles.
MARKETS
KEYT

GM building giant battery development lab in Detroit suburb

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — General Motors says it’s building a huge new electric vehicle battery lab in Michigan. There scientists will work on chemistry to cut costs 60% over current vehicles and allow people to travel 500 to 600 miles per charge. Structural steel already is in place for the 300,000-square-foot lab on the grounds of GM’s Technical Center in the Detroit suburb of Warren. Executives say the lab will be operational by mid-to-late next year and will house hundreds of engineers and others who will work on battery innovations and how to manufacture them.
WARREN, MI
ABC News

ABC News

411K+
Followers
105K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy