Presidential Election

Fact check: Does Biden infrastructure bill create 'per-mile driving tax?'

By Noah Y. Kim, PolitiFact reporter
WRAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA viral image popular on Facebook claims that the $1 trillion infrastructure bill moving through Washington would establish a per-mile "driving tax." The image takes the form of a screenshot of a TV graphic from Newsmax purportedly detailing "Biden tax increases." "Per-mile user fee. Estimated to be 8 cents per...

www.wral.com

Comments / 354

Noah Gardner
4d ago

Cmon man a pilot program just like the income tax once in place will not go away it will remain in place as they will spend more and need the revenue

Reply(46)
146
Expose the corruption
3d ago

This article has been fact checked and found to be false. This article is trying to help the Biden administration hide the fact that they are trying to create the means to charge the mileage tax without argument. These communists will do anything to get their agenda to pass. We are losing our freedoms! Wake up people!

Reply(2)
149
Steven Brody
1d ago

Once again the extreme left wing “fact checkers” lie to the American public because they love taxes and big government and they hate America and Americans. Biden does want a per mile tax and that is the real truth

Reply(5)
37
CBS Tampa

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment This Year?

(CBS Detroit) —  More than a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy the pandemic continues. The Delta variant is pushing up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as the rise in cases slows the economy’s improvement. Some segments of the population have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could...
BUSINESS
fox10phoenix.com

Biden administration has canceled $1.5B in student loans via borrower defense: How to apply

President Joe Biden campaigned on canceling up to $10,000 in student loan debt per borrower, but federal student loan forgiveness legislation has proven difficult to enact. While widespread student loan cancellation may still be out of reach, the Department of Education has been able to approve $1.5 billion worth of student loan discharges through borrower defense to repayment.
COLLEGES
State
Washington State
TIME

Americans Overwhelmingly Back Funding Home Care for the Elderly. Will It Survive in Democrats' Spending Bill?

With moderate Democrats threatening to tank the White House’s sweeping, $3.5 trillion economic package , President Joe Biden’s long-standing promise to support older and disabled Americans is in jeopardy. As a candidate during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Biden promised to protect these vulnerable groups, and this spring he initially proposed spending $400 billion on “home and community-based services” (HCBS)—an umbrella term for care that allows older and disabled Americans to live independently, outside of institutional settings. An important House committee later cut that proposed funding to $190 billion in the Democrats’ bill. Now, key Democrats, including Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, are balking at the package’s total price tag. On Thursday, Manchin said he would not support a bill costing more than $1.5 trillion—a benchmark that would require Democratic leaders to trim their agenda by nearly two-thirds. As Democrats scramble to rewrite the bill, advocates fear that the home care provisions are likely on the chopping block. One reason is that they’re among the most expensive sections in the bill. Another is that the provisions, while broadly popular, face an enormous amount of competition from other big-ticket items, including a paid leave program, universal pre-K , and measures to prevent climate change, in the crowded spending bill. With Democrats looking to shave as much as two trillion, it’s a zero-sum game: if one program gets funding, that money must come from somewhere else. While many Democratic legislators say they support more funding for home care, few powerful lawmakers list the plan as their number one goal. And even influential supporters of the provisions, like AARP and Service Employees International Union (SEIU)—competing against lobbying juggernauts such as the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce—are bracing for significant cuts. Advocates for elderly and disabled Americans are gearing for an even bigger fight—spending on ad campaigns, furiously writing and calling lawmakers, and hoping to rally support for prioritizing the funding. They say the investment in home care is desperately needed not only to prevent a looming crisis in senior care as Baby Boomers age into their 70s, but also to prevent a replay of the devastation that COVID-19 brought to nursing homes last year. Funding for home care is also, advocates point out, the most popular piece of Biden’s overwhelmingly popular economic agenda. A Data for Progress poll conducted Sept. 10 to 13 found that 79% of likely voters supported investing in long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities, including 87% of Democrats and 75% of Republicans. A more recent poll found that Democrats, Independents and Republicans all view long-term care as among the most important parts of Biden’s agenda. “This is our moment to really provide transformative change to how we care for seniors and people with disabilities,” Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey told TIME earlier this year. “If we don’t get it right in this moment, I’m not sure we’re going to be able to do this for 10, 20 years.”
U.S. POLITICS
Person
Susan Howard
Person
Joe Biden
WNCT

Biden to push raising the debt ceiling as political parties dig in

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now)— President Joe Biden is expected to talk Monday morning on the importance of raising the debt ceiling as political parties dig in on a dispute over how to raise the government’s borrowing cap. The United States risks a potentially catastrophic default if a mid-October deadline is not met. If that cap is not […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Infrastructure#Senate Committees#Newsmax#News Feed#The Reason Foundation#The Highway Trust Fund
Washington Examiner

House tax bill would hit the middle class hard

A new congressional report shows that the tax increase bill approved by the House Ways and Means Committee would increase taxes on millions of taxpayers making less than $400,000. That would violate a pledge President Joe Biden has made repeatedly. The House tax bill would raise taxes by $2.1 trillion,...
INCOME TAX
