On Friday, October 1st, 2021, LeSean McCoy will officially retire as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Needless to say, this comment has been a long time coming. While McCoy has bounced around the league over the past few seasons, playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and in the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, his time as a dominant bell cow back seemingly always in the mix for a rushing title has long since passed. At best, McCoy would be fighting for a practice squad spot at this point in his career, which surely isn’t worth his time.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO