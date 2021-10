The Local Marketer recently announced it had rebranded, overhauled its website, and now offers premium marketing packages to help SMBs and organizations develop a multilevel targeted plan to grow new audiences and impact local communities. The brain child of web consultant and author Roberto Torres, The Local Marketer is a model of its own practice, having been nurtured to grow from a small side business into a full-time small business that has already helped dozens of businesses over the years. The Local Marketer utilizes a variety of marketing strategies on behalf of its client proven to increase sales and broaden visibility.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO