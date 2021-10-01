Gov. Justice reports $84.6 million revenue surplus for September 2021
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for September 2021 came in at $84.6 million above estimates. “We’re almost numb to good news about our revenue numbers now, but a whopping surplus like this ought to be the number one thing that we think about,” Gov. Justice said. “It really takes a lot of good work by lots of people, pitching a near-perfect game, and I couldn’t be more proud.”www.lootpress.com
