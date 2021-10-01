CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Gov. Justice reports $84.6 million revenue surplus for September 2021

By Tyler Barker
lootpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for September 2021 came in at $84.6 million above estimates. “We’re almost numb to good news about our revenue numbers now, but a whopping surplus like this ought to be the number one thing that we think about,” Gov. Justice said. “It really takes a lot of good work by lots of people, pitching a near-perfect game, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Gov. Jim Justice stands firm on not mandating vaccines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice and members of the West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic response leadership team held a news briefing Monday to update the public on the state’s latest pandemic response efforts. Gov. Justice has continually preached he doesn’t believe in vaccine mandates. In a WSAZ exclusive interview,...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Gov. Justice urges boosters as W.Va. COVID hospitalizations, deaths climb

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 1:08 p.m. 9/24/21. With the number of fully vaccinated people hospitalized with coronavirus increasing, Gov. Jim Justice said West Virginians – in many cases – should get their Pfizer booster shot recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “For the most part, if...
CHARLESTON, WV
Times West Virginian

Gov. Jim Justice hopes COVID surge has peaked

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice and his COVID-19 task force say West Virginia is likely at the peak of the current spike. In his Monday COVID briefing, Justice and his staff took a hopeful tone looking forward. Despite West Virginia reaching new heights in COVID case and hospitalization numbers, the governor said the worst is behind us.
MARION COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Metro News

Justice confirms report of $300 million offer to satisfy international lender

Businesses owned by Gov. Jim Justice and his family have offered $300 million plus the possibility of half the value of their coal properties to pay off major debts, The Wall Street Journal reported today. Credit Suisse, an international lender, has said the total Justice debt originally amounted to $850...
ECONOMY
Cumberland Times-News

Franchot sees revenue surplus as opportunity for additional relief

CUMBERLAND — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot sees Maryland’s $2.5 billion budget surplus as an opportunity to help some of the state’s distressed families and business owners. It was announced this week that the state had the massive surplus after an analysis was completed on the fiscal year ending July 1,...
ECONOMY
Lootpress

Gov. Justice appoints Geffert to Senate in District 16

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that he has appointed Hannah Geffert to the 16th Senatorial District seat, vacated by the resignation of John Unger. The district covers all of Jefferson County and part of Berkeley County. Geffert is a retired political science professor who taught at Shepherd...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
wichitaliberty.org

Kansas tax revenue, September 2021

For September 2021, Kansas tax revenue was 20.2 percent greater than September 2020, and 4.4 percent greater than August. Tax reports from the State of Kansas for September 2021 show tax revenues rising from the previous month and also greater than the same month the prior year. When reporting on...
KANSAS STATE
The Center Square

West Virginia records nearly $85 million surplus

(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s general revenue collections were nearly $85 million higher than predictions for the month of September, Gov. Jim Justice announced on Friday. “We’re almost numb to good news about our revenue numbers now, but a whopping surplus like this ought to be the number one...
INCOME TAX
WSAZ

Gov. Jim Justice, WVDOH award contract for RHL Boulevard connector

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Highways have announced a contract to build an important connector road. The project ties in with an ongoing project to widen Jefferson Road to improve traffic flow into and out of Corridor G’s shopping centers. Triton Construction,...
CHARLESTON, WV
Times West Virginian

Gov. Jim Justice extends vaccine incentive deadline to Oct. 5

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has extended the youth version of his COVID-19 vaccination incentive program. West Virginians from age 12 to 17 now have until Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 11:59 p.m. to get vaccinated and register online at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov. By registering, those who rececive a COVID-19 vaccination will be eligible for the final prize drawing for “Do it for Babydog: Round 2.”
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severance Tax#Lootpress#General Revenue
wchstv.com

Gov. Justice says COVID-19 in W.Va. claiming lives of young and old

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:10 a.m. 10/04/21. Both young and old continue to die from coronavirus in West Virginia, with Gov. Jim Justice saying the latest deaths include a 20-year-old, a 21-year-old and a 104-year-old. “This thing is reaching across all of us and we’d better know all of...
CHARLESTON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice Says He Won’t Mandate COVID-19 Vaccines For School-Aged Children

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CHARLESTON (KDKA) – Last week, California became the first state in the country to impose a vaccination mandate for school-aged children once it becomes FDA approval. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said not to expect a mandate in his state. “No chance, no chance,” Gov. Justice said on CBS’s Face The Nation. “I truly believe that the mandates only divide and the only divide is more from the standpoint of mandates. I don’t believe in imposing upon our freedoms over and over. I’m going to still encourage in every way because I truly believe that the more people that we get vaccinated, the less people will die. But at the same time, we still got to stand up for who we are. For crying out loud, we’re Americans.” According to the CDC, just 49.2% of West Virginians are fully vaccinated.
CALIFORNIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
localdvm.com

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules virtual COVID-19 briefing for Noon

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Friday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for Noon. The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing and a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion. Watch the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGME

Maine budget surplus exceeded goals for August, Gov, Mills says

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s state government had a budget surplus of more than $40 million for the month of August, officials with the governor’s office said Tuesday. The office of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said the $42.4 million surplus for the month beat expectations by nearly 12%. The office...
MAINE STATE
The Dominion Post

Gov. Justice announces more winners

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice Thursday announced the winners of 19 prizes through his Do it for Babydog: Round 2 Vaccination Sweepstakes. Benjamin Currence of Buckhannon, Samuel Smith of Charleston and Danielle Stephenson of Charles Town have each won a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state, including room and board, tuition, and books; a prize valued at over $100,000.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy