Gov. Justice reports $84.6 million revenue surplus for September 2021

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CHARLESTON (KDKA) – Last week, California became the first state in the country to impose a vaccination mandate for school-aged children once it becomes FDA approval. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said not to expect a mandate in his state. “No chance, no chance,” Gov. Justice said on CBS’s Face The Nation. “I truly believe that the mandates only divide and the only divide is more from the standpoint of mandates. I don’t believe in imposing upon our freedoms over and over. I’m going to still encourage in every way because I truly believe that the more people that we get vaccinated, the less people will die. But at the same time, we still got to stand up for who we are. For crying out loud, we’re Americans.” According to the CDC, just 49.2% of West Virginians are fully vaccinated.

CALIFORNIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO