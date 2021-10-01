17-year-old surrenders himself to police in connection to Sioux City shooting
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities said a 17-year-old surrendered himself to detectives Friday in connection to last weeks’s shooting on Nebraska Street. According to a release, on Friday around 2:00 p.m., Aaron D. Word, 17, of Sioux City surrendered himself to detectives at the Sioux City Police Department and was charged with attempted murder, willful injury, intimidation with a weapon, going armed with intent, and tracking in in stolen firearm. He was taken to the Woodbury County Juvenile Detention Center.www.siouxlandproud.com
