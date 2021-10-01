Blue Ridge Middle Celebrates Golden Anniversary
One of the first middle schools in the county—and the nation—celebrated its 50th year with a rededication ceremony on Thursday. Blue Ridge Middle School opened in 1971, at a time when middle school education was a new concept, said former Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Edgar B. Hatrick III. Middle school combined the subject-focused education of high school with the student-focused education of elementary school.loudounnow.com
