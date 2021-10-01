CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nest Doorbell Initial Review: Google’s battery-powered option doesn’t quite ring true

By Ben Schoon
9to5Google
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost smart home gear isn’t for everyone, but a smart doorbell is a piece of tech that arguably most folks should have installed. Google’s Nest Hello was one of the best options for a smart doorbell for years, but it came at a hefty cost and, as the competition improved, fell behind on many features. The new Nest Doorbell brings an updated design, a built-in battery, and several more new features.

