Brandi Carlile Brings the Drama and Dynamics to a Brilliantly Sung 'In These Silent Days': Album Review

By Chris Willman
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you require any proof that Brandi Carlile is as gifted a singer as we’ve got right now in pop, folk or rock ‘n’ roll, one listen to her seventh album, “In These Silent Days,” should suffice. Or maybe make it two or three, since a first hearing will probably find you focusing on the material itself, her first fresh batch since 2018’s breakthrough “By the Way, I Forgive You.” It may really be the voice she’s found as a lyricist that in some ways first stands out, with a sense of compassion and healing you’re hard-pressed to find in much other popular music nowadays, grounded by cutting insights and self-lacerating confessions that make the music sound shook, as much as woke. Soon enough, anyway, you’ll be paying more attention to the actual voice, as Carlile effortlessly glides between octaves while, somehow, still sounding completely conversational — the everyday diva we didn’t know we needed until she showed up at the door.

Taste of Country

Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves Booked for October ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episodes

Brandi Carlile and Kacey Musgraves are both headed to New York City this fall. The two artists will be the musical guests for two of Saturday Night Live's October episodes. Musgraves will perform first, during SNL's Oct. 2 Season 47 premiere episode, which will be hosted by actor Owen Wilson. Carlile, then, will perform on Oct. 23, during an episode hosted by Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.
thewoodyshow.com

Watch Brandi Carlile Join Pearl Jam Onstage To Sing 'Better Man'

Pearl Jam closed out Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival with a 19-song setlist that spanned their extensive discography. They also surprised fans by bringing out Brandi Carlile (who performed earlier that day and had PJ's Mike McCready and Matt Cameron join her to cover Soundgarden's "Searching With My Good Eye Closed") to help sing "Better Man." Before welcoming her onstage, Vedder told a story about all the powerful women who graced the festival's stages throughout the weekend. Watch the full performance, including Vedder's banter, above.
US News and World Report

Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson Win Top Americana Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile added another trophy to her shelf as she won artist of the year at the 2021 Americana Honors and Awards show, while country singer Sturgill Simpson took home the album of the year award. The annual awards show returned in-person on Wednesday...
musicconnection.com

Americana Music Association Honors Brandi Carlile, Black Pumas, John Prine

The Americana Music Association celebrated members of its community and revealed the winners of the 20th Annual Americana Honors & Awards at the historic Ryman Auditorium. A generation-bridging group of musical innovators garnered coveted awards, including Brandi Carlile (Artist of the Year), Sturgill Simpson (Album of the Year), the late John Prine (Song of the Year), Black Pumas (Duo/Group of the Year), Charley Crockett (Emerging Act of the Year) and Kristin Weber (Instrumentalist of the Year).
kentreporter.com

Maple Valley’s Brandi Carlile to perform on Saturday Night Live

Maple Valley’s Brandi Carlile will perform on NBC’s Saturday Night Live on Oct. 23 when the host is Jason Sudeikis. Carlile, 40, who released her first album in 2005 at age 23, grew up in Ravensdale and now calls Maple Valley home. She is on tour and will release her latest album “In These Silent Days’ on Oct. 1.
wmot.org

Brandi Carlile Is Americana Artist Of The Year For The Second Time

The Ryman Auditorium was especially heavy with the spirits of the departed Wednesday night, as the Americana Music Association returned from a year silenced by a fatal pandemic to unveil its 2021 Honors and Awards. But there were oceans of joy all night, through striking performances and lifetime honors, capped off when songwriter and change agent Brandi Carlile was named Artist of the Year.
thebluegrasssituation.com

See Photos: Brandi Carlile, Charley Crockett Win at Americana Honors Show

The Americana Music Association celebrated distinguished members of its community at the 20th Annual Americana Honors & Awards at the historic Ryman Auditorium on September 22. Notable wins included Brandi Carlile as Artist of the Year and Sturgill Simpson’s Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), named Album of the Year. Among many other categories, blues guitarist and singer-songwriter Keb’ Mo’ received a Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance and fiddler Kristin Weber took home the award for Instrumentalist of the Year.
gratefulweb.com

Brandi Carlile releases “Right On Time (In Symphony)”

“Right On Time (In Symphony),” a new orchestral version of Brandi Carlile’s acclaimed single, is out today—listen/share HERE. The release adds to yet another monumental year for Carlile, who will make her debut as the musical guest on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” October 23 with host Jason Sudeikis and who was named Artist of the Year at the 2021 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards earlier this week.
jambands

Pearl Jam Welcome Danny Clinch, Brandi Carlile and More at Ohana Festival

After a successful outing at Sea.Hear.Now., Pearl Jam carried their momentum over to SoCal’s Ohana Festival on Sept. 26, playing a 19-song set that included guests like Danny Clinch, Brandi Carlile and more. Pearl Jam opened the show with the live debut of their track “Retrograde,” and later debuted another...
American Songwriter

Brandi Carlile Releases New Orchestral Single

Friday (September 24), Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile dropped a new orchestral song “Right On Time (In Symphony),” ahead of the release of her newest LP, In These Silent Days, due out on October 1. Carlile, a six-time Grammy Award-winner who will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live...
KING-5

Melissa McCarthy on Seattle beer, Brandi Carlile and 'The Starling'

SEATTLE — When Melissa McCarthy signed on to shoot "The Starling", neither she nor anyone else on the production could have guessed it would be released at a time of widespread loss. Shot pre-pandemic, the film follows married couple Lilly and Jack as they navigate the loss of their baby.
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Daptone Records celebrates 20 years, plus Brandi Carlile drops powerful new album

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Various Artists, “The Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo” (Daptone) For the past 20 years, Brooklyn’s Daptone Records has been home to the finest contemporary soul, funk and gospel music. Daptone notably fostered the late-career surges of dearly departed singers Charles Bradley, Sharon Jones and Naomi Shelton, while furthering the instrumental prowess of orchestral soul acts like the Budos Band, Menahan Street Band and Antibalas.
Stereogum

Brandi Carlile Wants To Be Soundgarden’s New Lead Singer

Brandi Carlile released her new album In These Silent Days today, and she told us the story behind every track. In another interview promoting the album, she volunteered to be Soundgarden’s next lead singer, taking over for Chris Cornell, who died in 2017. The Story Behind Every Track On Brandi...
Paste Magazine

Brandi Carlile Stares Down Stardom on In These Silent Days

Even in the early days of her music career, it was clear Brandi Carlile was going to be big. You could feel it in the magnetism of her live performances and hear it loud and clear on her formative albums. The passion she poured into both was palpable, and—publicly, at least—she never came off as anything but gracious, humble and relatable.
Billboard

Emilia & Tiago PZK Drop Sultry 'Rapido Lento' Collaboration: Video Premiere

Emilia and Tiago PZK, two of Argentina’s most promising newcomers, have joined forces for “Rápido Lento,” premiering exclusively on Billboard below. Known for her uptempo urban-pop tracks, Emilia, this month’s Billboard Latin Artist on the Rise, shows fans a new side to her in this sultry collaboration, where Tiago adds his refreshing rap verses.
Entertainment Weekly

Brandi Carlile is a portrait of grace and acceptance on In These Silent Days

Some time during the past few years, Brandi Carlile graduated from an artist who emulated her heroes to one who worked with them as a peer. She gave an album's worth of songs to Tanya Tucker for While I'm Livin, which would earn Tucker her first Grammys (yes, plural) half a century into her career. As a child, Carlile was obsessed with Elton John; as an adult, she was receiving saucy texts from him at unexpected hours.
KEDM

On 'In These Silent Days,' Brandi Carlile finds the beauty in the brokenness

In the prologue to her recently released memoir, Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile shares a crucial anecdote. She's in bed with her wife, Catherine, and the couple's two children, Evangeline and Elijah. The family is brainstorming names for Carlile's memoir, then still in progress, when Evangeline asks, "Mama, remember when you were poor, how could you afford horses?" It was a valid question, as Carlile's childhood poverty factors heavily both into her memoir and, accordingly, into the long, winding road she took from busking in Seattle to selling out shows across the globe. "I couldn't," Carlile answers her daughter. "I was given broken ones."
