Seasonal closures set for North Mississippi lakes

By DeAngelo Vaxter
 4 days ago

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District announces seasonal closures at lakes in North Mississippi.

Four cases of West Nile Virus reported in Mississippi

Beginning October 1, the following recreation areas will close at Arkabutla, Sardis, Enid, and Grenada Lakes:

  • Arkabutla Lake: Hernando Point Day Use and South Abutment Day Use remain closed. There are no additional closures.
  • Sardis Lake: Cypress Point Day Use Area and Paradise Point Day Use Area will close on Oct. 1, 2021. All remaining picnic shelters will close after Oct. 10th.
  • Enid Lake: Hickory Ridge Day Use Area including (Hickory Ridge Beach, and Picnic Shelters 625 and 627) and Persimmon Hill Day Use Areas including (Persimmon Hill Beach, and Picnic shelters 583 and 584). Swim Beaches at Plum Point, Chickasaw Hill, and Long Branch will also close on October 1, 2021.
  • Grenada Lake: Blue Hole, Willow Run Beach, Main Beach, Oak Grove Beach, Tall Pines Day Use, Old Fort Day Use

WJTV 12

Ribbon cutting to mark grand opening of the 162nd Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson will officially open the gates to the 162nd Mississippi State Fair on Wednesday, October 6. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 5:00 p.m. at Gate 1, located at the intersection of Jefferson and Amite Streets. The Mississippi State Fire Academy Elite Honor Guard will […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Community Cleanup event to be held in Jackson on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers will host a community cleanup day in the City of Jackson on Saturday, October 9. There will teams assigned to four different cleanup locations. Team 1: Forest Hill High School. Team 2: Wingfield High School. Team 3: New Vineyard Church. Team 4: Old Kroger building...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

947 new coronavirus cases, 61 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 947 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 61 additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 491,724 with 9,749 deaths. Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Fighter dies weeks after knock out during Mississippi event

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A 38-year-old mixed martial arts fighter has died more than a month after he was knocked out in the ring during a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event in Biloxi, Mississippi. Justin Ray Thornton died Monday, the Natchez Democrat reported. He was a Natchez native, and he owned and coached at a mixed martial […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms from this afternoon will linger into the evening before dissipating after sunset. Widespread severe storms are not expected, but some storms could feature up to quarter-size hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Then skies will be partly cloudy by midnight with lows falling into the low to mid 60s […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Boil water notice issued for almost 300 Jackson customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson issued a boil water advisory until further notice for the following areas:. This advisory affects about 170 connections on the city’s drinking water system. A boil water advisory also affects the following areas:. [499 – 3300] Downing Street. [3000-3045] Oxford...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Ag Museum to host annual Pumpkin Adventure

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will host the annual Pumpkin Adventure October 6-9, 13-16 and 20-23. The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays with extended hours for family days on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Pumpkin Adventure includes […]
JACKSON, MS
