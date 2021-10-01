'No Time to Die': Daniel Craig's Last Bond Movie Is One Long, Loving Victory Lap

The movie’s called No Time to Die and has a runtime of two hours and 43 minutes. Someone, somewhere, is having a laugh. But not James Bond, who, for as long as Daniel Craig has been playing that iconic Ian Fleming creation (especially in the most recent films of his 15-year tenure) has tended to be a somber sort. Not a stick in the mud or a walking stiff, mind you; even if Craig’s era of the franchise has felt slightly stripped of outright camp, it hasn’t killed its sense of humor. The movies have simply leaned into what’s proven to be surprisingly vulnerable in Craig’s incarnation. No Time to Die, his final outing in the role, is no different.