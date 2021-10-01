CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Nearly 90% of Alabama’s COVID-19 cases/deaths involve the not fully vaccinated

By Elizabeth White
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – According to new data released by Alabama Public Health as of September 20th, nearly 90% of Alabama’s COVID-19 cases and deaths were among Alabamians who were not fully vaccinated. While COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are trending down in the state, almost 37 Alabamians are still dying every day with a confirmed case and in most areas of the state, transmission remains high.

Alabama health experts say the data confirms COVID-19 vaccines are working. Even with the Delta variant emergence in the state, cases and deaths increased at a much lower rate among fully vaccinated individuals than those not fully vaccinated.

Current data shows fully vaccinated persons who get COVID-19 are much less likely to get severely ill, go to the hospital, or die from COVID-19. Between April 1 and September 20, 2021, there were more than 1.9 million fully vaccinated Alabamians. Out of those fully vaccinated, 1.6% or 31,523 contracted COVID-19. Out of 271,519 confirmed COVID-19 cases involving all Alabamians, 11.6% or 31,523 breakthrough cases were reported.

The majority of vaccine breakthrough cases were reported among 25-49-year-olds. The majority of fully vaccinated people who died due to a breakthrough infection were 75 years or older. One pediatric death, 12-17, fully vaccinated, was reported due to a breakthrough COVID-19 case. Of the 31,523 total vaccine breakthrough cases, 372 died.

According to the CDC, more than 183 million people in the United States have been fully vaccinated as of September 27, 2021.

East Alabama Health Vaccination Statistics

