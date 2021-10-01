Latin Grammy 2021 Nominations: Surprises, Snubs, and Trends

A few hours after the Latin Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday, J Balvin resurrected an argument that he’s been making for a few years now: Reggaeton acts are often asked to perform at the awards ceremony, perhaps to boost the telecast’s ratings, but they aren’t always recognized by the Academy in major categories. “The Grammys don’t value us, but they need us,” he tweeted in Spanish on Tuesday. “That’s my opinion and it’s nothing against other genres because they deserve all the respect — but the trick is getting old. We give them ratings but they don’t give us respect. (Ps. I’m nominated so don’t come at me saying I’m hurt.)” A little while later, he urged reggaeton acts to boycott this year’s ceremony: “Those who have power in the genre NONE SHOULD GO! Which is to say everyone because we are a movement.”

