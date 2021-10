Legendary filmmaker Ken Burns says division in the United States today is as bad as it was before the Civil War, which remains the bloodiest conflict in America’s history.“If we’re going to hell, it’s from within,” he said about the potential self-destruction of the country.Mr Burns is known for the landmark documentary The Civil War, an 11-hour series released on PBS in the 1990s that became a cultural phenomenon watched by one in every six Americans.For more than 30 years, the nine-part documentary has remained a consistent lens into the country’s understanding of the war between North and South.The...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO