City of Cleveland Announces 2021 Trick-or-Treat Times; Hosts Annual Big City Boo Events
The City of Cleveland will observe trick-or-treat hours in neighborhoods throughout the City on Sunday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Friday, October, 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the City will host its annual Big City Boo celebration at all Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Centers (NRRC). Parents and caregivers can bring children to NRRCs to enjoy events, games, prizes, food and treats.clecityhall.com
