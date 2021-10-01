CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At 88, Tom Skerritt Finally Gets a Starring Role in 'East of the Mountains'

By Jordan Moreau
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a 60-year career that’s seen him turn up in key supporting roles in hits like “Alien,” “Top Gun,” and “M*A*S*H*,” Tom Skerritt finally gets a starring role in a movie. The acclaimed actor is front-and-center in “East of the Mountains,” playing a retired heart surgeon who keeps his terminal...

thefilmstage.com

East of the Mountains Review: An Ode to a Soft-Spoken Legend

For the last sixty years, few actors have been as reliable an onscreen presence as Tom Skerritt. Bearded-yet-buttoned-up, handsome-yet-approachable, the 88-year-old has built an accomplished career playing sturdy, steadfast leaders. For decades, Skerritt has been the ideal supporting actor—highlights including M*A*S*H, Alien, Top Gun, and A River Runs Through It. His new film, East of the Mountains, provides a plum leading role of which he makes the most.
MOVIES
moveablefest.com

SJ Chiro on Looking Around the Bend in “East of the Mountains”

SJ Chiro didn’t think she was going to get the gig directing “East of the Mountains,” a longtime passion project for its star Tom Skerritt and David Guterson, the PEN/Faulkner award-winning author who had written the book on which the drama was based. Like them, Chiro has made her home in the Pacific Northwest, and knew the film’s producer Jane Charles from a mutual friend’s birthday party, yet may not have seemed like the obvious choice to oversee the story of grieving widower (Skerritt) who heads out into the wilderness under the guise of a hunting trip with the intention of taking his own life after being diagnosed with a terminal cancer.
MOVIES
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Tom Skerritt indie film showcases Eastern Washington

The 2021 independent film "East of the Mountains" follows Ben Givens (Tom Skerritt), a retired heart surgeon and recent widower who learns he has terminal cancer. Determined to navigate his final days on his own terms, he shares the news with no one — not even his daughter (Mira Sorvino) — instead traveling back to his boyhood home in Eastern Washington with his dog in tow.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – East of the Mountains (2021)

East of the Mountains, 2021. Starring Tom Skerritt, Mira Sorvino, Annie Gonzalez, Wally Dalton, Jule Johnson, John Paulsen, Nick Sage Palmieri, Diego Collie, Robert Fuentes, Thurman Kellogg, Paul Northcott, and Lauren Du Pree. SYNOPSIS:. When retired heart surgeon Ben Givens learns that he has terminal cancer, he takes his beloved...
MOVIES
filmmakermagazine.com

Back to One, Episode 171: Tom Skerritt

Tom Skerritt is the very definition of a veteran actor. MASH, Alien, Steel Magnolias, Top Gun, A River Runs Through It, and countless other supporting credits in films and television grace his esteemed resume, plus an Emmy for Picket Fences. But never a lead role in a feature film! Until now. East Of The Mountains just might be 88-year-old Tom Skerritt’s best work on the screen. It’s an assured, vulnerable, simple yet extremely powerful performance, utilizing, as he describes in this episode, his “less is more” approach to acting. He talks about what he learned mentoring with Robert Altman and Hal Ashby, on the other side of the camera, that still helps his work today. And I ask him what’s the worst thing a director even did to him. Get ready for a laugh and some inspiration.
CELEBRITIES
New Haven Register

Natalia Dyer, Rachel Keller and Danny Ramirez Starring in Queer Love Triangle Drama 'Chestnut' (EXCLUSIVE)

Natalia Dyer is starring alongside Rachel Keller and Danny Ramirez in “Chestnut,” a queer love triangle drama that marks the feature film debut of director Jac Cron. Shot on location and named for the epicenter of queer culture in Philadelphia, Chestnut, the film quietly wrapped production this month. It’s eyeing an early 2022 festival premiere.
MOVIES
Variety

Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn, Celia Rose Gooding Join Crime Thriller ‘Breakwater’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn and Celia Rose Gooding have been cast in “Breakwater.” They join Dermot Mulroney in the crime thriller, which is written and directed by James Rowe, and produced by Loose Cannon Pictures. The film starts principal photography this week in North Carolina. Mann stars as Dovey, a young ex-con charged with finding the estranged daughter of fellow inmate Ray Childress (Mulroney). Breaking his parole and crossing state lines, Dovey tracks down the enigmatic Eve (Goss). Sohn plays Dovey’s parole officer Bonnie Bell, while Gooding portrays Jess, Eve’s best friend and confidant. Matt Paul, Larry Hummel, Edward Winters...
MOVIES
New Haven Register

12 Horror Audiobooks That Will Chill Your Blood

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. When you’re in the mood for a really good scare, a well-crafted horror...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
CELEBRITIES
