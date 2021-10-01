Gov. Wolf Signs Bills to Protect Public Health Measures

HARRISBURG, PA — On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf signed into law House Bill 1774, House Bill 1861 and House 184. House Bill 1774 amends the Achieving Better Care by Monitoring All Prescriptions Program (ABC-MAP) Act to allow additional designated personnel to access information through Pennsylvania’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program. Following the expiration of the opioid disaster declaration in August, this legislation enables important information-sharing among commonwealth agencies that will help the commonwealth continue to reduce overdose deaths among Pennsylvanians. It is an important step in our efforts to reduce the prevalence of substance use disorder, increase treatment opportunities and help Pennsylvanians get the resources they need for recovery.