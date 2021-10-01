CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Producer Bibby Dunn Named President of Mark Gordon Pictures

By Angelique Jackson
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the expanded role, Dunn will run production and development, produce scripted film and television content, manage sales across broadcast, cable and streaming, and oversee operations of the company’s three offices in Los Angeles, New York and London. More from Variety. Mark Gordon Pictures Developing Norman Mailer's 'Harlot's Ghost' for...

mynews13.com

Will Packer named producer of 94th Oscars

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Emmy-nominated producer Will Packer will produce the 94th Oscars, David Rubin, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, announced Tuesday. It will be Packer's first involvement with the Oscars, which are scheduled to air live on ABC on Sunday, March 27, 2022, from...
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Steve Zahn, Tig Notaro and Wesley Kimmel Join Netflix Rom-Com 'Your Place or Mine' (EXCLUSIVE)

Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Steve Zahn, Tig Notaro and Wesley Kimmel have joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy “Your Place or Mine,” starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. Writer-director Aline Brosh McKenna saluted the new cast in a statement, saying, “Our entire ‘Your Place or Mine’ team is...
MOVIES
Deadline

Fantasy Animated Drama ‘Hawkmaster’ In The Works At Fox From Ex-Pixar Pair Mark Andrews & Andrew Gordon & Oded Turgeman

EXCLUSIVE: Brave director Mark Andrews and his former Pixar colleague Andrew Gordon have teamed up with Israeli producer Oded Turgeman to develop an animated fantasy drama that is in the works at Fox. The network has closed a script deal, including back-up script, for Hawkmaster from the trio. The project is set in a fantasy world, where Knights ride giant Birds of Prey, and Kess, a young woman who has always dreamed of flying, encounters a mysterious Hawk without its rider and soon finds herself caught up in a dangerous plot to kill the Queen. With the help of the Four Winds,...
TV & VIDEOS
New Haven Register

Emma Watts Out as Paramount Motion Picture Group President

Watts exits just over a year in the job, on the heels of her former Fox boss Jim Gianopulos — whose jaw-dropping ouster as Paramount Pictures Chairman and CEO shook up Hollywood in early September. Gianopulos was replaced by Brian Robbins, the former head of Viacom’s Nickelodeon label. More from...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sony Pictures Animation Exec Alison Mann Named Co-President Of Newly Launched Fourth Wall Animation

EXCLUSIVE: Former Sony Pictures Animation VP of Creative Strategy, Alison Mann, has partnered with Fourth Wall Management to launch the production company Fourth Wall Animation as Co-President. Mann will work with Fourth Wall Management where she will also serve as a Manager. Her growing client list includes: Jimmy Craig (The Secret Life of Pets), Sophie Koko Gate (Slug Life); John Hoffman (Luca); Donna Lee (Raya and the Last Dragon); Dan Serafin (The Thundermans), Michelle Staphylas (Kung Fu Panda 3); Olivier Staphylas (Abominable). They will join Fourth Wall’s existing animation clients, including: Trent Correy (Once Upon a Snowman), Hamish Grieve (Rumble), Jenn Kluska (Hotel Transylvania:...
BUSINESS
TheWrap

Ayo Davis Named President of Disney Branded TV

Disney has named Ayo Davis as president of Disney Branded Television, its division focused on kids and family content. Davis’ announcement comes two days after Gary Marsh (who also held the title of chief creative officer) said he would step down after 33 years with Disney. He will launch his own production company, which has a deal with Disney.
BUSINESS
chatsports.com

Riot names Ryan Crosby President of Publishing

Riot Games announced that it has promoted Ryan Crosby to President of Publishing. Crosby joined Riot in January 2021 as Head of Global Entertainment Marketing and Consumer Products. In his new role, Crosby will lead Riot’s Worldwide Publishing group of over 1,000 team members in 20+ global offices. The group is comprised of international publishing, global marketing, player support, localization, commercial initiatives and other key functions.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Picturestart Names Samie Kim Falvey as President

Picturestart has tapped Imagine Entertainment vet Samie Kim Falvey as president. In the role, Falvey will run production across all media, which includes features, television, unscripted, audio and digital content. She will report to founder and CEO Erik Feig. At Imagine since 2017, Falvey most recently served as chairman of television, selling projects that include Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Why Women Kill. She previously held roles at M4, ABC, and Fox TV studios and Fox Broadcasting Company, where she began her career. “Picturestart’s mission of making stories about and for people who are figuring out who they...
BUSINESS
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios Promotes Avengers: Endgame Producer to President Role

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. This statement will most likely sound too controversial to some people but these days, it's almost hard to imagine cinema without giant franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe in existence. What started out as a make-or-break initiative for Kevin Feige and his team of brilliant people eventually became a box office juggernaut that has been dominating the world of entertainment for over 10 years now.
BUSINESS
New Haven Register

'L.A. Law' Sequel Series Starring Blair Underwood Ordered to Pilot at ABC

The followup to the beloved late ’80s-early ’90s series was first announced as being in development at ABC back in December. In the new show, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only the most high profile, boundary pushing and incendiary cases. Underwood reprises his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins, who has gone from idealistic to more conservative as he clashes with millennial JJ Freeman to decide the best path forward for the firm to effect political and legal change.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Desmond Chiam, Alexander Hodge & Chris Pang Board Adele Lim Comedy From Lionsgate & Point Grey

EXCLUSIVE: Desmond Chiam (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Alexander Hodge (Insecure) and Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians) have joined the cast of the untitled comedy that Crazy Rich Asians scribe Adele Lim is helming for Lionsgate, in her feature debut, which is now in production. The trio will star opposite previously announced cast members Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu. The film, intended for an R rating, will follow the epic journey of four Asian-American women traveling through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers. Along the way, their experience will become one of bonding, friendship, belonging...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Marc Pilcher, Emmy-Winning ‘Bridgerton’ Makeup Designer, Dies of COVID-19 at 53

Marc Pilcher, the U.K-based hair and makeup designer who won an Emmy for Bridgerton, has died. He was 53. Pilcher passed away on Sunday after a battle with COVID-19 just three weeks after he won the Creative Arts Emmy award for his work on the hit Netflix series, his agent confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was double vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions. “It is with the deepest of hearts we confirm that Marc Elliot Pilcher, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award-winning hair and makeup designer/stylist, passed away after a battle with COVID-19 on Sunday,” reads a statement, in part, from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn, Celia Rose Gooding Join Crime Thriller ‘Breakwater’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn and Celia Rose Gooding have been cast in “Breakwater.” They join Dermot Mulroney in the crime thriller, which is written and directed by James Rowe, and produced by Loose Cannon Pictures. The film starts principal photography this week in North Carolina. Mann stars as Dovey, a young ex-con charged with finding the estranged daughter of fellow inmate Ray Childress (Mulroney). Breaking his parole and crossing state lines, Dovey tracks down the enigmatic Eve (Goss). Sohn plays Dovey’s parole officer Bonnie Bell, while Gooding portrays Jess, Eve’s best friend and confidant. Matt Paul, Larry Hummel, Edward Winters...
MOVIES
Billboard

Warner Records Names Steve Carless President of A&R

Steve "Steve-O" Carless has been appointed president of A&R at Warner Records, the company announced today (Sept. 23). Beginning in his newly-created post Dec. 1, the former Atlantic, Def Jam and Republic A&R veteran will report to Warner co-chairman/CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck, who had previously been overseeing A&R efforts at the label, and will also be working closely with executive vp/head of business and legal affairs Julian Petty and executive vp urban music and marketing Chris Atlas.
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘Ella Minnow Pea’: Heather Hemmens To Helm Adaptation Of Mark Dunn’s YA Novel In Feature Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Heather Hemmens (Roswell, New Mexico) is set to make her feature directorial debut with Ella Minnow Pea, a YA film based on the novel by Mark Dunn, for Gold Leaf Films. Published in the U.S. in 2002 via MacAdam/Cage, the book centers on Ella, a young woman living happily on the island-nation of Nollop—many miles off the coast of South Carolina—until she’s forced to save her friends, family, and fellow citizens from the encroaching totalitarianism of the island’s Council. Tom Morash penned the script, and Hemmens will produce alongside Megan Jordan (Black Monday) and M. Elizabeth Hughes (Short Term 12). Hemmens is an actress, director and producer who recently helmed an episode of Roswell, New Mexico, The CW series in which she also stars. She was accepted to the DGA Episodic Director’s Program after helming the festival shorts Designated and Perils of an Active Mind. On Roswell, from Warner Bros. and Amblin Television, Hemmens plays the series regular role of Maria Deluca. Other recent credits on the acting side include Netflix’s Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, in which she stars opposite Jamie Foxx, and a recurring role on Paramount Network’s Kevin Costner starrer Yellowstone. Hemmens is represented by Brave Artists Management.
ROSWELL, NM
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Victoria Flips The Script On Ashland, Going Full Force With Wedding?

The Y&R spoilers for the week of October 4, 2021, show that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) switches her attitude. The couple travels to Tuscany, Italy, but she doesn’t look too certain about wanting to marry Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi). Then she’ll flip the script and want to get it done as soon as possible. Maybe it’s the romantic city that has her catching feelings all over again.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers heartwarming news - and she can't wait

Carrie Underwood delighted fans with news she couldn't wait to share with them on Tuesday. The country music superstar took to Instagram to make a big announcement and her social media followers were so excited. The mother-of-two revealed she'll be performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, where...
NASHVILLE, TN
Front Office Sports

ESPN Anchor Sage Steele Removed From Air

Editor’s note: This is developing story; please check back for updates. ESPN anchor Sage Steele has been removed from the air, sources told Front Office Sports. The co-anchor of the noon “SportsCenter” is expected to be off for at least a week, said sources. Steele is also expected to skip her turn as host of the espnW: Women + Sports Summit, which takes place Oct. 18-20.
ENTERTAINMENT

