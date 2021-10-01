CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Autumn colors begin to pop at Holy Hill

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking to get a taste of autumn, there are few places as nice as the roads and trails near Holy Hill. FOX6 Photojournalist Kale Zimny gives you a look.

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
La Crosse Tribune

Grouse Hollow Journal: Autumn begins with a trip to the orchard

Wednesday morning, Sept. 22—the first day of fall. Someone once said, “There are two times of the year, “Autumn and waiting for Autumn.” That’d be me and Ellen. Fall means so much of everything — memories of little boys playing in piles of leaves, exploding gardens and crops to bring in, apple trees hanging heavy, wood to cut and pile, leaves to rake, game to take and preserve, Squirrel Picnic, pies to bake, going on drives looking for fall color, hooking a fish fry, visiting a cranberry marsh and seller for fresh cranberries, juice, craisins, cranberry wine, etc. Attending and/or watching high school Friday night football games, college Saturdays, and NFL Sunday and Thursday and Monday night Football, cross country meets, soccer games, volleyball games, catching Bob Eucker and the Brewers on the radio—and sometimes seeing them on television, fixing a hot toddy or sharing a cold Staghorn, taking pictures—lots of them, visiting a pumpkin patch, carving a jack-o-lantern, tailgating, Homecoming, sitting on the porch with a cocktail and NPR on the Echo as the sun sets, gathering around a crackling fire pit and maybe making s’mores, canning some tail-end-of-the-garden, making and canning tomato soup and sauce and juice, listening to vees of geese high overhead, drying apples, mowing lawn for the last time until spring, doing fall maintenance on the lawn mowers and snow blower (I actually enjoy doing this.), decorating for fall and Oktoberfest and Halloween, visiting one of the many wonderful area orchards for apple everything and more.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Backyard Gardener: Fall asters for autumn color

Hello Mid-Ohio Valley farmers and gardeners. After a few days of extreme heat and humidity, fall weather is finally here. The plentiful rains provide a great opportunity for fall planting of trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables. Get those plants in the ground as soon as possible so they can establish a good root system before winter arrives.
GARDENING
Daily Herald

How to create a colorful flower show for autumn

Try to buy mums and asters when their flower buds are just beginning to open. The color will last longer in your garden. Generally, mums and asters last for four to six weeks, depending on weather conditions. Season-extender mums are available later in the season and can keep color going through October and sometimes later, depending on weather.
CHICAGO, IL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Kickapoo river scene in spring looks like autumn colors

The traveler: Diane Sisko, Woodbury. The evening light in this tranquil Vermilion River scene near Danville, Ill., gives the illusion of fall colors, although Sisko snapped the photo amid the greenery of early May. Sisko was returning to Minnesota from Florida and was in need of a last-minute overnight booking at Kickapoo State Recreation Area. "Although we didn't have a reservation, we found this gorgeous campsite right on the river.The light was just right when we pulled in and I took this shot.The fishing boat was in just the right spot and in 15 minutes, the light would be gone."For Sisko, who shoots with a Sony a7R III mirrorless camera, it was a serendipitous travel moment. "It was so peaceful. We randomly picked this campsite in this park from a map and felt so lucky to be there."
WOODBURY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn
kiow.com

Fall Colors Beginning to Show in the Area

Autumn’s arrival has spurred area farmers to get busy with the harvest and others to take in the colors of the season on a weekend hike. Several area biking and walking trails are showing signs of the season with falling leaves and trees turning their leaves into yellow, red, and auburn hues.
IOWA STATE
Daily Reflector

Autumnal show-offs bring blooming color to the South

This is one of the many plants that make me glad that I live in the South. It is a member of what is commonly called the amaryllis family (although recently, the scientific trend has been to include the amaryllis family in the lily family), and it is native to China and Japan.
GARDENING
Mining Journal

Autumn splendor: Beautiful colors decorate the Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE — As the crisp air settles in, it serves as a reminder for one of the Upper Peninsula’s most vibrant fall attractions, the changing of the leaves. According to Upper Peninsula Travel and Recreation Association Executive Director Tom Nemacheck, many parts of the U.P. are already seeing changes in color, which is something enthusiasts look forward to.
MARQUETTE, MI
Rapid City Journal

Spearfish Canyon at peak autumn color now

Spearfish Canyon is at its peak for autumn color, meaning most leaves are at their boldest and brightest now. The canyon is currently showing its fall colors at 95%, according to information provided by the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce. Leaf drop is still minimal, and brisk wind has had...
SPEARFISH, SD
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Changing with the season: It's time to celebrate autumn in all of its colors

This is a question that comes up every autumn, especially with kids and with bigger kids that selectively remember what was taught in science classes. So here's the short answer. At this time year in the Northern Hemisphere, the days get shorter and the nights longer causing leaves to stop...
Wiscnews.com

DAVIS COLUMN: Autumn: more color, more changes

Changeover from green to gold, red, pink and amber crept in, surprising many who had been fascinated by the warm, dry end to summer. A few spring bloomers, lilacs and magnolias got confused with the earlier cold snap and the summer-like temperatures lately. Farther north, reports of an early peak...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
WBIR

Leaves begin changing colors in the Great Smoky Mountains

GATLINBURG, Tenn — It's beginning to look like fall in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Leaves in the higher elevations of the mountains are turning red, orange, yellow and pink as temperatures cool off near Alum Cave, Chimney Tops and Newfound Gap. "It's really pretty and you can see...
ENVIRONMENT
southernminn.com

The drought's impact on autumn colors

Fall colors are as anticipated as pumpkin spice lattes and sweater weather, but this year’s drought has put a damper on things. Because much of northern Minnesota remains in an extreme drought, Jessica Savage, assistant professor in the Swenson College of Science and Engineering, says things may look a little different.
ENVIRONMENT
thatoregonlife.com

Go On An Autumn Adventure By Train And See Gorgeous Fall Colors In Oregon

October is the best time in Oregon to enjoy peak fall colors and go out to take gorgeous fall photos. One of our favorite ways to take in the gorgeous yellows, reds and oranges of Oregon’s fall foliage is by train. Mount Hood Railroad and Sumpter Valley Railroad both offer fall train rides in October, and they’re the perfect way to get out and experience autumn in Oregon with friends and family.
OREGON STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Colorful Autumn Offers Fantastic Fishing Opportunities

Statewide Iowa — Fall fishing has a special look and feel with cool air, picturesque views of splendid scenery, and cooperative fish. “Fall is a great time to catch fish with family and friends,” said Joe Larscheid, chief of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Bureau. “Pack your gear, rig your rods and get outside in this perfect weather.”
IOWA STATE
pagosadailypost.com

Fading, Off-Color Pine Needles Normal in Autumn

Although thousands of evergreen trees in Colorado’s high country, foothills and communities are beginning to display fading yellow or brown needles, most are simply going through a natural shedding process – they are not being damaged by bark beetles or any specific tree insect or disease. Colorado evergreens shed their...
COLORADO STATE
designboom.com

introverted patios and terraces add pops of color to the otherwise monochrome interior

Casa en tres ríos fosters an introspective relationship. ‘casa en tres ríos’ in culiacán, méxico, takes shape as an elongated introverted structure, that is nestled among two party walls. césar béjar studio sought to employ a simple plan strategy, avoiding additional ornaments and decoration, focusing on the different materials and vivid light qualities.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy