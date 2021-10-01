Autumn colors begin to pop at Holy Hill

Wednesday morning, Sept. 22—the first day of fall. Someone once said, “There are two times of the year, “Autumn and waiting for Autumn.” That’d be me and Ellen. Fall means so much of everything — memories of little boys playing in piles of leaves, exploding gardens and crops to bring in, apple trees hanging heavy, wood to cut and pile, leaves to rake, game to take and preserve, Squirrel Picnic, pies to bake, going on drives looking for fall color, hooking a fish fry, visiting a cranberry marsh and seller for fresh cranberries, juice, craisins, cranberry wine, etc. Attending and/or watching high school Friday night football games, college Saturdays, and NFL Sunday and Thursday and Monday night Football, cross country meets, soccer games, volleyball games, catching Bob Eucker and the Brewers on the radio—and sometimes seeing them on television, fixing a hot toddy or sharing a cold Staghorn, taking pictures—lots of them, visiting a pumpkin patch, carving a jack-o-lantern, tailgating, Homecoming, sitting on the porch with a cocktail and NPR on the Echo as the sun sets, gathering around a crackling fire pit and maybe making s’mores, canning some tail-end-of-the-garden, making and canning tomato soup and sauce and juice, listening to vees of geese high overhead, drying apples, mowing lawn for the last time until spring, doing fall maintenance on the lawn mowers and snow blower (I actually enjoy doing this.), decorating for fall and Oktoberfest and Halloween, visiting one of the many wonderful area orchards for apple everything and more.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO