Cell Phones

Samsung starts removing ads from its One UI Android Apps

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 4 days ago

As promised earlier in the year, Samsung is removing ads from its first-party mobile apps. As of today, you won’t see the company advertise things to you in Samsung Pay, Weather, Theme and Health. Reports of the change first started to filter out on Samsung’s Community Forum in South Korea, with 9to5Google and TizenHelp later spotting the posts. Engadget saw the change go through when we updated the software on one of our Galaxy Flip 3 review units.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Apps#Smartphone App#Samsung Pay#Ui#Community Forum#Tizenhelp#Engadget
